Hachi: A Dog's Tale and 4 best dog movies to watch

Released in 2009, Hachi: A Dog's Tale is one of the most touching dog movies ever made. Irrespective of whether or not one is a dog owner, everyone can agree that there is something really special about movies that celebrates man's four-legged best friend.

Friendship, loyalty, and unconditional love are usually the focal points in dog movies, and they combine to create an emotional and memorable cinematic experience. This is especially true in the case of Hachi: A Dog's Tale, which is based on a true story of an Akita dog named Hachikō.

The beautifully-made movie perfectly captures the unbreakable bond between a dog and its owner. Although the ending is bittersweet, it is one of those movies that lingers in the minds of the audience long after they have watched it. Similar to Hachi: A Dog's Tale, there are a few other heart-warming dog movies that celebrate the friendship between humans and their dogs.

5 dog movies that every animal lover should watch

1) Hachi: A Dog's Tale (2009)

Directed by Lasse Hallström, the movie is a remake of a Japanese film named Hachikō Monogatari. In the film, a professor named Parker Wilson (Richard Gere) finds a lost dog on the railway station platform and takes it home. Although it was only meant to be temporary, no one turned up to claim the dog. Wilson eventually decided to keep the dog and named him Hachi.

There is a replica of the original Hachiko statue at the train depot at Woonsocket Depot Square, where the movie was filmed (Image via Netflix)

Emotional and heartfelt, this dog movie is a real tear-jerker that leaves a lasting impression on the audience. In Japan, fans of the movie tend to visit Hachikō's statue at Shibuya Station, which was erected to honor his unwavering loyalty.

2) Lady and the Tramp (1955)

Featuring the voices of Barbara Luddy and Larry Roberts in the lead roles, this classic dog movie tells the story of a pampered cocker spaniel named Lady. Growing up, dealing with changes in the household and falling in love, the audience witnesses all the different aspects of Lady's life.

The scene where Lady and Tramp share a plate of spaghetti that ends in an accidental kiss is one of the most iconic scenes in American film history. Fun and heart-warming, this dog movie is one that viewers can watch and re-watch multiple times.

3) 101 Dalmations (1961)

This iconic animated movie is based on the 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians by Dodie Smith. The story follows two adult Dalmations, Pongo and Perdita, who welcome a litter of pups. However, their happiness is cut short when villainous Cruella de Vil kidnaps them to turn their fur into coats. They set out on a mission to save their puppies and end up rescuing 84 additional puppies.

From clever plans, helpful accomplises, and cute puppies, this dog movie has everything it needs to keep the audience hooked. Another big reason to watch this movie is Cruella de Vil, who is quite possibly one of the best Disney villains of all time.

4) Eight Below (2006)

Directed by Frank Marshall, this movie is about eight sled dogs - Maya, Old Jack, Shorty, Dewey, Truman, Shadow, Buck, and Max. They work with Jerry Shepard (Paul Walker), who is a guide at the National Science Foundation's Antarctica research base.

Due to an emergency evacuation, Jerry has to leave the dogs behind, but he promises to come back for them. Unfortunately, it takes him longer than expected and the dogs have to find ways to stay alive till then.

There are a lot of things that this movie does right. The portayal of a dog's survival instinct is spot on. It also showcases how each dog has a different personality. Like most dog movies, there are many heart-wrenching moments in Eight Below, but it is still worth the watch.

5) Togo (2019)

Directed by Ericson Core, this movie is based on real events. It showcases the story of Leonhard Seppala and the lead sled dog, Togo, in the 1925 serum run to Nome. The sled dogs helped transport diphtheria antitoxin serum through harsh conditions during an epidemic.

Great acting, touching characters, and beautiful visuals come together to create a memorable watching experience. This dog movie is definitely a modern classic, one that will make viewers smile and cry at the same time.

If someone is planning to enjoy a dog movie marathon, then be sure to grab some tissues, because these five heartfelt movies are guaranteed to make them emotional.

