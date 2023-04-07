Chupa on Netflix: Release date, air time, plot, cast, and more details

Chupa, a highly anticipated and fascinating adventure fantasy movie, is all set to make its debut exclusively on Netflix this Friday, April 7, 2023, at 3:01 am Eastern Time (ET). The upcoming movie, which chronicles the story of a young boy named Alex and his bond with a baby chupacabra, has been written by Marcus Rinehart, Joe Barnathan, Sean Kennedy Moore, and Brendan Bellomo.

Marcus Rinehart, Joe Barnathan, and Sean Kennedy Moore have served as screenplay writers for the upcoming Netflix movie, while Jonás Cuarón has acted as the director. While talking about the creature chupacabra and how it became the main inspiration for the movie, the director of the movie, Cuarón, said in his interview with Netflix's Tudum:

"The chupacabras [were] first seen in the early ’90s in Puerto Rico. After this, there were sightings of the creature all over Latin America. [. . .] It was believed this creature fed on the blood of goats."

He further explained:

"We drew inspiration from several animals but also the descriptions of the different chupacabra sightings that were reported in the ’90s. Our goal was to create an incredibly cute creature out of terrifying legend. We knew its wings were its most magical attribute. There are winged mammals (bats), but we’ve never seen an animal with fur and feathers."

Ever since the official trailer for the movie was released, the audience has been excited to see how the adventurous story of the young boy and the fascinating creature will unfold when the movie arrives exclusively on Netflix.

Netflix's new fantasy adventure movie Chupa will see a young boy befriend a mythical creature

The highly enthralling coming-of-age movie will center around a young boy from Kansas City named Alex, who will visit Mexico to stay with his family. The brief official synopsis for the movie, shared by Netflix, reads as follows:

"While visiting family in Mexico, a lonely boy befriends a mythical creature hiding on his grandfather's ranch and embarks on the adventure of a lifetime."

The young protagonist will go on to discover a little chupacabra upon his visit to his grandfather Chava's place. Alex will start calling the mythical creature cub Chupa, and pretty soon, the two will develop a loving bond with each other. The young boy and his new friend will be seen going on an array of thrilling adventures, evading scientists who desperately want to get their hands on the creature for their very own reasons.

Evan Whitten and Ashley Ciarra to star in the upcoming movie, which revolves around "a hairless dog" as per Cuarón

Director Jonás Cuarón opened up to Netflix’s Tudum about his goals while making the movie, sharing:

"Our goal was to create an incredibly cute creature based on a terrifying legend,...The mythical creature was described as a hairless dog with wings and sharp teeth. I was a small kid when the legend started. When the idea came of turning [the myth] on its head and using it to tell a family adventure, I was immediately excited. . ."

He continued:

"...I’ve always been a huge fan of E.T. and believe that stories like that are so powerful because they play on the idea of kids being misunderstood by adults. Chupa might be a monster but he’s the only one that truly understands what Alex is going through. The bond between a boy and a creature is so pure, like with a pet, it transcends language."

The cast members for the new adventure movie on Netflix include Christian Slater as Quinn, Demián Bichir as Chava, Evan Whitten as Alex, Nickolas Verdugo as Memo, and Ashley Ciarra as Luna, among other notable actors.

Don't forget to watch the upcoming movie, which will arrive on Netflix this Friday, April 7, 2023, at 3:01 am ET.

