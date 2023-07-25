What role does Alia Bhatt play in Netflix's Heart of Stone? Details explored

Alia Bhatt, one of Bollywood's most celebrated actors, will soon be seen as Keya Dhawan in Netflix's Heart of Stone. Directed by Tom Harper, the upcoming movie will also feature Gal Gadot back in action alongside Jamie Dornan. The recently released trailer hinted that Gadot's character will try and hunt down Keya after the latter steals the coveted Heart.

Written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, the synopsis of the espionage thriller reads:

"An intelligence operative for a shadowy global peacekeeping agency races to stop a hacker from stealing its most valuable and dangerous weapon."

Heart of Stone will air on the streaming platform on August 11, 2023, and is sure to be an action-packed adventure.

Alia Bhatt takes on the role of the corrupt antagonist in Heart of Stone

Netflix's upcoming international spy thriller marks a significant step for Alia Bhatt, who will be seen embarking on a deceptive yet perilous journey to steal the Heart in Heart of Stone.

The full trailer for the movie was released on June 17, 2023, at the Tudum Global Fan event in Sao Paolo, Brazil. The short clip featured the mysterious character Bhatt will be seen playing in the film. Keya Dhawan, the hacker, and thief, said in the trailer:

"You think you know everything but the world is about to see the truth."

Heart of Stone revolves around Agent Rachel Stone who turns out to be a key member of the Charter - an organisation that steps in when world peace is in danger. The titular MacGuffin, primarily known as the Heart, is the world's most powerful AI that is capable of tracking anyone and predicting their future.

Alia Bhatt's Keya Dhawan can be seen keeping Agent Stone and Parker, played by Jamie Dornan, on their toes as she hacks into the system and steals the Heart. The trailer shows an agitated Gal Gadot's Agent Stone threatening Bhatt's Keya Dhawan saying:

"Heart or no heart, I am coming for you."

Bhatt recently spoke about her experience shooting for the film, which will mark her first Hollywood movie. She mentioned that she had to navigate through several layers as she was also pregnant at the time.

"It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I'm also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It's something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated,” she said.

More about Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt was most recently seen in Indian filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's hit biopic, Gangubai Kathiawadi, where she plays the titular character, a brothel owner in the 50s. Her character was seen standing up for the rights of s*x workers and she was hailed for her work in the movie.

Prior to the 2021 film, she impressed audiences with her character Safeena Firdausi, who she played alongside Ranveer Singh in the 2019 Zoya Akhtar film, Gully Boy.