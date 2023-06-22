Heart of Stone on Netflix: Everything we know so far

Netflix's new espionage thriller, Heart of Stone is set to be released on the platform on August 11, 2023. The film stars Gal Gadot as the protagonist Rachel Stone along with Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okenedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, and Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. Directed by Tom Harper Heart of Stone will take viewers on an adrenaline-fueled journey into the world of espionage and heists with high stakes.

Heart of Stone will be further dubbed into Hindi, Telegu, and Tamil catering to the Netflix India audience. It is worth noting that the film was extensively shot in Reykjavík, London, Italy, and Lisbon.

The official synopsis of the movie on IMDb reads:

"An intelligence operative for a shadowy global peacekeeping agency races to stop a hacker from stealing its most valuable and dangerous weapon."

Heart of Stone - A glimpse into the world of espionage

Heart of Stone is yet another addition to the action genre on Netflix that has Hollywood's biggest names starring in it. The film delves into the secretive world of spies and how they navigate into high-stake operations surrounding the mysterious MacGuffin in the film.

The trailer for the movie was released at Netflix's Tudum Global Fan event on June 17, 2023. It showcases the challenges faced by Rachel Stone as the voiceover states the expectations of a high-profile operative like her:

"You know what you signed up for - no friends, no relationships. What we do is too important. When governments fail, the only thing left is the Charter. The most highly trained agents, no political leanings, no national allegiances, working together to keep peace in a turbulent world."

Rachel Stone is part of an undercover group of spies who have been heavily trained to be unbiased and to maintain peace in a turbulent world. However, the Charter is not safe by itself.

Throwing herself off a cliff with only a parachute and fighting enemies mid-air, Gal Gadot is the face of the franchise. She has collaborated with Netflix in the past for Red Notice.

Gadot stars opposite Jamie Dornan playing an MI6 agent called Parker. The big reveal is the role of Keya Dhawan, played by Alia Bhatt, who hacks into the Charter system, steals, and plans to use The Heart for her own agenda. It is now on Agent Stone to retrieve it for the good of her organization.

The film also stars Army of Thieves actor Matthias Schweighöfer, who describes The Heart's power. He says that The Heart gives Charter its power and cal crash a market or drop a plane out of the sky.

Mark Breakspear, the VFX supervisor of the project, noted that The Heart is a powerful AI that collects, analyses, and shares human data to forecast patterns. It is what suggests the Charter with possible plans to act in a specific situation.

After the success of action films like Red Priest, Extraction 2, and The Gray Man, Heart of Stone is set to create a buzz on Netflix when it releases on August 11, 2023.

