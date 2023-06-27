"Lost its meaning": Internet unhappy as Gal Gadot set to receive a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Gal Gadot is possibly one of the most popular actresses on the planet right now, who has other impressive achievements as well under her belt. Gadot became Miss Israel in the year 2004, and went on to represent her country at the Miss Universe pageant. The actress even went on to serve in the Israel Defense Forces for a couple of years before pursuing her dream as a model and actor.

Some of the actress's best know films are Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Fast X, Red Notice, and Death on the Nile. However, she shot to stardom for her portrayal of the DC superhero Wonder Woman in the films Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984. In light of all her achievements, the star is now set to receive her spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Yet, despite her career record, fans on Twitter believe that her accomplishments aren't noteworthy enough to earn her a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. One netizen even claimed that the star is now being doled out to "anyone at this point," echoing the sentiment of the majority of people who were disappointed with the news.

Does Gal Gadot deserve a Hollywood Walk of Fame star? Internet furious over announcement

The official Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Instagram page recently shared a post revealing the names of all individuals who will receive a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in the year 2024. Some of these names included Gal Gadot, Michelle Yeoh, and even the late Chadwick Boseman. The post said,

"A new group of entertainment professionals in the categories of Motion Pictures, Television, Live Theatre/Live Performance, Radio, Recording, and Sports Entertainment have been selected to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame by the Walk of Fame Selection Panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce"

Following this announcement, the 38-year-old actor expressed her gratitude on a video posted on Instagram. Gadot is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming spy thriller Heart of Stone.

However, it appears that netizens are of the opinion that the actress does not deserve this honor, with some even criticizing her acting prowess, claiming that Gadot could not act.

Check out how people responded to the news under a post shared by Discussing Film:

From the above tweets, it's obvious that fans are furious to see the actress earn a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Netizens claimed that she hasn't really done enough to deserve it and that playing the role of Wonder Woman was not that big a deal. Several people even added that this achievement came a little too early for her.

Meanwhile, some fans even got political, while others simply stated that Gal Gadot can't act. Many even posted memes to express their displeasure. According to netizens, the organization has lost credibility and is handing out stars like hot cakes.

Gal Gadot is set to star in a Netflix spy thriller called Heart of Stone, which is slated to be released on August 11, 2023. The official synopsis of the film reads,

"Gal Gadot is Agent Rachel Stone, the only intelligence operative who stands between her global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset, codenamed: The Heart."

Heart of Stone is directed by Tom Harper and written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.

