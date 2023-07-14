Heart of Stone on Netflix: Lead cast and character list explored

Heart of Stone, a highly awaited and brand new action-packed spy-thriller movie, is all set to make its debut exclusively on Netflix on August 11, 2023. Allison Schroeder and Greg Rucka have served as screenplay writers for the upcoming movie, while Tom Harper, best known for Peaky Blinders, has directed the movie.

Heart of Stone will chronicle the story of Rachel Stone (played by Gal Gadot), a fearless International intelligence agent who is sent on a deadly mission to protect "The Heart," which is a highly mysterious MacGuffin.

A brief description of the movie, along with the official trailer, given by Netflix, reads as follows:

"Gal Gadot is Agent Rachel Stone, the only intelligence operative who stands between her global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable and dangerous asset, codenamed: The Heart."

The lead cast members of Netflix's Heart of Stone and their filmography explored

1) Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone

The 38-year-old Israeli actor and model will be seen portraying the lead role of international agent Rachel Stone in the upcoming Netflix offering. Gal Gadot is best known for her amazing portrayal of the titular character Diana Prince / Wonder Woman in several popular DC superhero movies, including Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman, Justice League, Wonder Woman 1984, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and The Flash.

Apart from that, the actor is also known for being a significant part of several other notable movies, entailing the Fast & Furious movie series, Criminal, Keeping Up with the Joneses, Red Notice, Death on the Nile, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Triple 9, etc.

Gal Gadot has also been a part of a few other TV series and shows, including The Beautiful Life: TBL, Asfur, Entourage, Kathmandu, The Simpsons, Saturday Night Live, Saturday Night Live: Cut for Time, and a few others.

2) Alia Bhatt as Keya Dhawan

Popular 30-year-old British actor of Indian descent Alia Bhatt is all set to play the pivotal role of Keya Dhawan in Netflix's Heart of Stone. The Bollywood actor made her Indian film industry debut with the role of Shanaya Singhania in the hit 2012 movie Student of the Year.

Since then, Bhatt has been a significant part of several noteworthy Indian movies. She is best known for portraying the character Veera Tripathi in Highway, Kavya Pratap Singh in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Mary Jane in Udta Punjab, Kaira in Dear Zindagi, Sehmat Khan in Raazi, Safina Firdausi in Gully Boy, Gangubai Kathiawadi in Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Sita in Oscar-winning RRR.

Apart from these, Alia Bhatt has also been a part of other movies, entailing Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Darlings, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, Kapoor & Sons, and a few others. The Indian audience has been quite excited from some time to see the actor make her Hollywood debut with the upcoming Netflix movie.

3) Jamie Dornan as Parker

Well-known 41-year-old Irish actor, musician, and model Jamie Dornan will be seen playing the crucial role of Parker in the new spy thriller movie Heart of Stone. The actor is best known for portraying the character Christian Grey in the popular Fifty Shades movie series.

Apart from that, Dornan has been a prominent part of several other well-known movies, such as Marie Antoinette, Shadows in the Sun, Flying Home, The Siege of Jadotville, The 9th Life of Louis Drax, A Private War, Endings, Beginnings, Wild Mountain Thyme, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, Robin Hood, Belfast, and more.

The Irish actor has also been a part of TV series, including New Worlds, Once Upon a Time, Death and Nightingales, The Fall, The Tourist, and a few others.

Other actors on the cast list of Heart of Stone entail Sophie Okonedo, Jing Lusi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jon Kortajarena, Paul Ready, and Archie Madekwe in major supporting roles.

Catch Heart of Stone, premiering on August 11, 2023, exclusively on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes