Why was Loki season 2 delayed on Disney Plus? Explained

The new season of Loki is finally out of Disney Plus after what seemed like forever. Season 1 of the show aired from June 9, 2021, to July 14, 2021, and the new season premiered on October 5, 2023. This meant that the time gap between both seasons was more than two whole years.

Viewers of the show and long-time Marvel fans were eager to watch one of the most loveable antiheroes make a comeback, however, it seemed like there was the release of season 2 was delayed. Thankfully, it was simply a tiny confusion that caused fans to go into a frenzy on X.

Disney did manage to release season 2 of the Marvel show at the correct time. Created by Michael Waldron, the series stars Tom Hiddleston, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Owen Wilson, and Sophia Di Martino.

Loki season 2 premiered on October 5 on Disney Plus at 6 pm PT

The excitement to watch season 2 of Loki was at an all-time high as the show's official X account announced the worldwide premiere on October 5, 2023. Naturally, as the clock struck 12, fans all across North America began refreshing the Disney Plus app. However, even after hours, there were no signs of the new season.

Fans' frustration was clearly rising, and some of them even vented their disgust online. Disney Plus, though, was not at fault in any of this.

It is true that Disney Plus and Loki's social media handles did announce that the Marvel show would release on October 5, 2023, however, fans completely turned a blind eye to the exact time of the release.

The show's official X handle explicitly said in the above tweet and several other tweets that the show was scheduled to premiere at 6 p.m. PT. This important piece of information was being churned out several times before the premiere, however, fans didn't notice it.

It was a tiny error from fans because they accidentally ignored the captions of the tweets. The show was released at the exact time and date announced by the streamer.

Just like the previous season, this season will consist of six episodes. The first episode, titled Ouroboros, was directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead and written by Eric Martin.

Loki synopsis

The official synopsis of the Disney Plus show's second season, according to Marvel reads,

"Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose."

The long list of its executive producers includes Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin R. Wright, Tom Hiddleston, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Eric Martin, Michael Waldron and Trevor Waterson.

The run time over every episode is between 41 to 54 minutes. The music is helmed by Natalie Holt and it was primarily shot in Atlanta, Georgia, and the United Kingdom.