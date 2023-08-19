'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' gets a trailer and release date

The much-awaited series from Disney+, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is set to premiere on December 20, 2023. The story is adapted from Rick Riordan's bestselling novel series called Percy Jackson. The upcoming Disney+ series will offer a fresh outtake on the demigod character who became extremely famous among young adults and children alike.

The New York Times bestselling pentalogy's first two books were made into movies in the 2010s, with Logan Lerman playing the titular character. However, when the two movies, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, were released Riordan admitted a strong dislike for them.

That being said, Rick Riordan is helming the upcoming Disney+ adaptation, and fans of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, are hopeful about this adaptation. Things seem to appear a little brighter for the upcoming series.

Here is the official synopsis of the series as per Disney+:

"Percy Jackson & The Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus."

Percy Jackson and the Olympians release times for different time zones

The Disney+ show will premiere on the streaming platform on December 20, 2023. While no official timing has been announced for the release, according to Disney's norm, it can be expected that the series will premiere around 3 am ET.

Viewers from around the world can expect the following timings for the release of the upcoming series:

United Kingdom: 7 am GMT on December 20, 2023

Canada: 4:30 am NT, on December 20, 2023

Australia: 5 pm AEST, on December 20, 2023

India: 12:30 pm IST, on December 20, 2023

Korea: 4 pm KST, on December 20, 2023

Japan: 4 pm JST, on December 20, 2023

Phillippines: 3 pm PHT, on December 20, 2023

Where to watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians?

Viewers can watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians when it premieres on Disney+. The show will air exclusively on Disney+ and will be available for viewing only for subscribers of the platform.

The first two episodes will premiere together on December 20, followed by a release of one episode per week.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians plot - What to expect

The upcoming Disney+ series explores the story of Percy Jackson, a young child, who discovers that he is a demigod. Since Percy is half-blood, one of his parents is actually a Greek deity.

As Percy adjusts to his newly discovered supernatural abilities, Zeus, the sky god, accuses him of stealing his lightning bolt. Percy embarks on the quest of a lifetime to find it and put Olympus back in order with the aid of newfound friends.

Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief, the first novel in the series, has been reportedly adapted for season 1 of the show, per individuals involved with the project.

Here is what author Rick Riordan had to say about Percy Jackson and the Olympians in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

"One thing that we all agreed on was that we should do everything we could to preserve what makes Percy Jackson, Percy Jackson. That’s a combination of modern-day setting, classical mythology, action, and humor."

He continued:

"One of the ways that manifested is making sure that we found actors who were an age that was appropriate for the way Percy is at the beginning of the books, so that viewers could watch Percy and Annabeth and Grover grow up on the screen, the way that you read about them growing up from age 12 to 16 in the five books. I’m certainly gratified that we did it that way, because the young actors that we found are fantastic.”

Stay tuned for the release of Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+ on December 20, 2023.