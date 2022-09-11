"Percy Jackson is going to outsell Harry Potter": Fans ecstatic after Percy Jackson and the Olympians teaser drops at D23 Expo

The teaser for Percy Jackson and the Olympians was unveiled at the D23 Expo 2022. The series has generated massive hype on Twitter, and fans haven't stopped talking about it ever since the teaser was dropped.

The previous two Percy Jackson films failed to garner praise from critics, which has further increased the hype for the upcoming film. After watching the trailer, one user mentions that Percy Jackson is ''going to outsell Harry Potter.''

With that said, read on to find out more reactions on Twitter.

Twitter excited after Percy Jackson and the Olympians teaser release

Several fans took to Twitter to talk about the new teaser for Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Many seemed delighted and praised the visual aspects of the trailer. Some also mentioned that they're eagerly looking forward to the film's release. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Garrett Keller @GarrettKeller11 @Disney @PercySeries @Disney Plus Wow that was just the teaser and I wonder why couldn’t the movies have been that good @Disney @PercySeries @DisneyPlus Wow that was just the teaser and I wonder why couldn’t the movies have been that good

ℂ𝕙𝕖𝕝𝕤𝕖𝕒 ℝ𝕖𝕧𝕖𝕝 @busylittlebee01 @Disney @PercySeries looks so good. I just finished reading this whole series for the first time. @Disney Pluslooks so good. I just finished reading this whole series for the first time. @Disney @PercySeries @DisneyPlus 😭 looks so good. I just finished reading this whole series for the first time.

Overall, reactions to the Percy Jackson and the Olympians teaser have been overwhelmingly positive. Some fans wondered why the earlier Percy Jackson movies failed, while others expressed excitement for the upcoming film.

More details about Percy Jackson and the Olympians

The teaser for Percy Jackson and the Olympians was unveiled at the D23 Expo 2022. The eventful teaser opens with a voiceover that says:

''Look, I didn't want to be a half-blood, being a half-blood is dangerous. It's scary, most of the time it gets you killed.''

As the voiceover continues, viewers get to see a glimpse of some of the crucial events set to unfold in the story. Overall, the trailer is quite atmospheric and is replete with gorgeous visuals. It is expected to be a spectacular and emotionally rewarding series that does complete justice to the book. A brief description of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''[The series] will follow Percy, who’s just coming to terms with his supernatural gifts, when [the] god Zeus accuses the young hero of stealing the master thunderbolt. Percy has to prove his innocence, which sends him on a quest across America to find the missing object and restore order to Olympus.''

Actor Walker Scobell essays the lead role of Percy, and his mysterious voiceover in the teaser brilliantly sets the tone for the series. He is best known for his performance in The Adam Project, for which he received widespread critical acclaim. Based on his work in the movie, viewers can expect a powerful performance from the highly talented actor.

Starring alongside Scobell are Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth and Aryan Simhadri as Grover. The former is known for her performance in Beast while the latter is known for his work in The Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run. Apart from the aforementioned actors, the series features several others in crucial supporting roles, like:

Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus

Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson

Glynn Turman as Chiron

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is helmed by author Rick Riordan, who has written the Percy Jackson novel series. Riordan also serves as the writer of the show. The previous movie adaptations of the series were deemed critical failures. So it'll be interesting to see how this series pans out.

With a stunning cast and a deeply evocative and atmospheric trailer, fans have high hopes for the upcoming series. As of now, the official release date for the show hasn't been announced yet.

