Percy Jackson and the Olympians new trailer gives a first look at WWE's Edge as Ares 

The much-anticipated show Percy Jackson and the Olympians is generating significant buzz, not least because of the unexpected casting of WWE legend Edge as Ares, the god of war.

The recent teaser trailer released by Disney+ confirmed the show's premiere date as December 20, 2023, and dropped hints that deviate slightly from Rick Riordan's The Lightning Thief, the book the first season draws inspiration from. This has fans and newcomers alike curious about the tweaks in the adaptation.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians promise an epic adventure, blending mythology and modern-day settings. The trailer released on Percy's canonical birthday unveils critical moments, such as Percy's elevator ride to Mount Olympus, a chilling preview of Medusa, and most notably, the introduction of Ares.

Ares, portrayed by Adam "Edge" Copeland of WWE fame, has been the talk of the town since the teaser's release. The intriguing part? Instead of his expected location in Santa Monica from the book, the god of war is seen with the backdrop of a Montauk lighthouse.

Montauk is pivotal in the series, where Percy's mother first meets Poseidon. This change suggests a deeper connection between Ares and Percy than the original narrative, leading fans to speculate about potential plot twists.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: WWE's Edge steps into the spotlight

Adam Copeland, better known to many as Edge from his wrestling days in WWE, is an unexpected yet fitting choice for the role of Ares. With his strong build and experience as a wrestler, Edge perfectly matches the character of Ares, who is all about war and conflict.

However, it seems his part in the story is not just about fighting. The teaser suggests there might be a deeper relationship between Edge's character, Ares, and Percy, the story's main hero.

The trailer for Percy Jackson and the Olympians gives fans more than just a sneak peek of Ares. It offers quick looks at the story's main characters - Percy, Annabeth, and Grover. Viewers also get glimpses of other important figures like the snake-haired Medusa, Percy's mom Sally Jackson, and even hear Zeus's powerful voice.

These short clips excite fans, especially those who've read Rick Riordan's books and know the stories. Besides wrestling and now playing a god of war, Edge has acted in different movies and TV shows.

He's been in Highlander: Endgame, played a role in The Flash TV, and appeared in the historical drama Vikings. He's a talented guy, not just in the wrestling ring but also in acting. This broad experience probably played a big part in him getting chosen to play Ares.

Disney+ is launching the Percy Jackson and the Olympians show in a big way. On December 20, 2023, they're releasing the first two episodes together. If everything goes as planned and there aren't any breaks, the season will end on January 31, 2024.

With a gripping storyline and popular actors like Edge involved, this Percy Jackson and the Olympians is set to be a significant topic of conversation. It's expected to grab a lot of attention and have viewers eagerly awaiting each episode.