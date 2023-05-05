The Flash finale resolves mystery of Nora Allen's death

The Flash is speeding toward the finish line, and fans eagerly anticipate a satisfying conclusion for the popular superhero series. The show's final season has been building towards a climactic ending, and with just a few episodes remaining, viewers are eager to see how the story will wrap up.

The CW has promised that the last four episodes will provide a giant-sized finale for the series, and based on the latest episode, it looks like they are keeping their word. In the episode, A New World Part One, The Flash again proves why it's one of the most beloved superhero shows on television.

The episode is full of exciting moments and emotional beats, but the most significant development is the resolution of a long-standing mystery haunting Barry Allen since the beginning of the series.

Fans finally get answers about how Barry's mother, Nora, died, and it's a revelation that will profoundly impact the show's final episodes.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the season 9 of Flash!

Season 9 Flash stops his past self from saving Nora Allen

Grant Gustin as Barry Allen finally gets closure on his mother's death in the epic finale of Flash's final season (Image via CW)

The Flash has finally revealed how Barry Allen's mom, Nora Allen, died after a long-awaited cliffhanger. In The Flash season 1, Eobard Thawne, aka Reverse Flash, killed Nora Allen after an epic battle with the Flash. But there is more to the story.

During the night of Nora Allen's death, four versions of Flash were present in the scene. The first was season 1 Flash, who hid in the closet and tried to stop Reverse Flash.

The second was season 2 Flash, the creator of the Flashpoint timeline, who successfully stopped the murder. However, a new version of the speedster from season 3 prevented his past self, season 2 Flash, from stopping Thawne, resulting in the erasure of both versions from the timeline.

As a result, only season 1 Flash and a future version of the Scarlet Speedster remained during the tragic event.

Finally, in the show's latest episode, Barry Allen goes back in time to March 18, 2000, when his mother died at the hands of the Reverse Flash.

The episode is full of emotional moments as Barry spends time with his parents one last time and comes to peace with his mom's death. The biggest reveal, however, is that the future version of the Scarlet Speedster who fought Reverse Flash that night is season 9 Flash. This version of Barry is also the one who saved his younger self from Thawne.

Season 9 Flash stops his past self from saving his mom because Nora's death is a fixed point in the timeline, and it must happen for Barry to become the Flash in the future. The show has finally resolved this long-awaited cliffhanger, bringing the story full circle.

The Flash delivers closure with full-circle moment in finale

Flash's final season provides fans with much-needed closure as it delivers a full-circle moment in its epic finale (Image via CW)

The final season has been a rollercoaster ride for fans, and as the series ends, it's finally providing answers to long-standing mysteries. In the latest episode, season 9 episode 10, Barry Allen travels back in time to the night his mother died, and the show finally confirms the identity of the future Flash, who fought Reverse Flash on that fateful night.

This resolution is significant for the show, as it ties up loose ends and brings closure to the beloved Arrowverse series. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the end of the series, and this full-circle moment is sure to be one of the show's most memorable moments.

As the series ends with The Flash season 9 episode 13, titled A New World Part Four, fans eagerly anticipate the final episode to say goodbye to the show and the beloved character of Barry Allen.

The series has delivered an exciting and emotional journey for fans, and the resolution of the mystery surrounding Nora's death is a testament to the show's commitment to providing a perfect send-off for Grant Gustin's Barry Allen and the Arrowverse.

The CW is set to air the next episode of The Flash's final season, episode 11, titled A New World Part Two, on Wednesday, May 10.

