The CW's Arrowverse to go out with a bang in epic four-part finale of The Flash

The end is near for The CW's The Flash and the Arrowverse, marking the end of an era in superhero television that has been running for a decade. However, the franchise is determined to give its loyal fan base a thrilling and memorable send-off with The Flash's final episodes. The network is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the conclusion of The Arrowverse is as spectacular as the journey.

As part of Arrowverse's flagship shows, The Flash's final four episodes will serve as a series finale, titled A New World. Fans can expect a thrilling conclusion to Barry Allen's journey as he and Team Flash tackle their last mission.

Arrowverse's conclusion comes after a successful run of shows that included Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning, and the final season of The Flash promises to be nothing less than epic.

The Flash's final 4 episodes: A new world with key characters returning

Flash's final four episodes: 'A New World' brings back key characters for the Arrowverse finale (Image via CW)

The Flash, one of CW's longest-running series, is coming to a close with a four-episode arc titled A New World. Collider reports that these final episodes will serve as a giant-sized series finale, bringing closure to the show's beloved characters.

The CW released a poster featuring Grant Gustin's Barry Allen in action, urging fans not to miss the final run. The last four episodes will air weekly throughout May, with each episode building up to an epic conclusion.

Fans can expect the return of several key characters, including the evil Eobard Thawne, also known as Reverse Flash, played by Matt Letsher. Danielle Panabaker will reprise her roles as Caitlin Snow and Khione, while Candice Patton's Iris will hit a career milestone as a journalist.

However, Barry goes missing before that can happen, and in Part One, he's trapped in the year 2000, when Thawne murdered his mother.

As Barry disappears from the current timeline, the supporting cast, including Khione, Chester P. Runk, Allegra Garcia, and Cecile Horton, vow to find him. Fans eagerly await whether Cisco Ramon, played by former cast member Carlos Valdes, will appear in the final episodes, as the actor has been busy with other projects.

Flash's final four episodes will be available on Wednesdays in May, released in parts.

A New World, Part One: May 3

A New World, Part Two: May 10

A New World, Part Three: May 17

A New World, Part Four: May 24

Arrowverse Finale: What's next for DC's TV universe?

Will the Arrowverse rise again? The future of DC's TV universe after the series' finale (Image via CW)

As The Flash nears its conclusion, it marks the end of the Arrowverse as we know it. With all the other Arrowverse shows ending or being canceled, no new series are confirmed to be in development. But what does this mean for the future of the DCTV universe?

While there have been rumors about a new Arrowverse show called Justice U, which will focus on John Diggle and a new generation of superheroes, there has been little news about it lately.

This makes fans speculate that the series may have fallen by the wayside. Additionally, with the DC universe being rebooted by James Gunn and Peter Safran, it's unclear if there is room for more Arrowverse content in their plans.

As The Flash's finale approaches, the show's creators have been trying to wrap up the series and the Arrowverse. The final episodes of The Flash promise to bring closure to Barry and the rest of Team Flash with an epic four-part finale.

Moreover, the show's creators have hinted at possible follow-ups to Flash and other shows in the Arrowverse, such as a movie. While it remains to be seen what the future holds for the DCTV universe, fans can at least enjoy the last few episodes of Flash and hope for more to come.

While the end of Flash may mark the end of the Arrowverse, there is still hope for the future of DC's TV universe. With Superman & Lois continuing for at least a while longer in a separate universe and rumors of possible movies and shows in development, fans may have more opportunities to see their favorite superheroes in action.

