Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Release date, cast, plot, trailer, and everything to know about the series 

Percy Jackson and the Olympians, a cherished book series by Rick Riordan, is getting a new TV adaptation. The series, which weaves the enchanting tales of Greek mythology into the adventures of a modern-day half-blood named Percy, is set to captivate a new generation of viewers on Disney+.

The excitement around the adaptation is palpable, especially since it promises to stay closer to the books in terms of character ages and plotlines. Fans can mark their calendars for December 20, 2023, when the first two episodes drop on Disney+, followed by weekly releases.

To sum it all up, Percy Jackson's universe is getting rejuvenated in a TV format, with high hopes to encapsulate the essence of the books faithfully. With the release date approaching, fans worldwide are brimming with anticipation, eager to dive back into the magical world of demigods and Greek legends.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians will arrive this December, only on Disney+

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is set to premiere on Disney+ on December 20, 2023. Fans can expect two episodes on the release day, with subsequent episodes airing weekly.

Filming started in May 2022 and wrapped up in February 2023. Thankfully, industry strikes didn't interfere with the release schedule, though they might impact promotional efforts.

The plot of Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Season 1 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will focus on the series' first book, Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief. The story revolves around Percy Jackson, a half-blood (half-human, half-Greek god). As Percy grapples with his newfound lineage, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery, confronting hidden supernatural beings and challenges that only demigods like him can handle.

Camp Half-Blood, the series' iconic setting, will be prominently featured. The camp is a sanctuary for demigods, with each cabin representing a different Greek god and their offspring.

In a chat with Entertainment Weekly, author Rick Riordan expressed his excitement about the TV format, noting that it offers the chance to delve deeper into the book's narrative:

"The TV format...gives us time and space to tell the whole story of the book, The Lightning Thief, in a way that's more true to what I wrote," Riordan said.

Meet the cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians

In the TV series, the actors are closer in age to their book counterparts - a decision that was met with widespread approval.

The leading roles include:

Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson

Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase

Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood

Interestingly, Logan Lerman, who played Percy in the movies, had words of encouragement for Walker Scobell, the Percy in the TV series. He advised the young actor to savor every moment of the journey.

The supporting cast boasts several familiar faces:

Virginia Kull – Sally Jackson

Glynn Turman – Chiron

Timm Sharp – Gabe Ugliano

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hermes

Megan Mullally – Alecto AKA Mrs. Dodds

Jason Mantzoukas – Dionysus

Adam Copeland – Ares

Suzanne Cryer – Echidna

Jessica Parker Kennedy – Medusa

Dior Goodjohn – Clarisse La Rue

Charlie Bushnell – Luke Castellan

Olivea Morton – Nancy Bobofit

Jay Duplass – Hades

Timothy Omundson – Hephaestus

Lance Reddick – Zeus

Toby Stephens – Poseidon

First glimpse: The trailer for Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Disney has already treated fans to a teaser trailer. Premiered during the D23 event in September, the teaser features Scobell's voiceover, recounting the novel's opening lines. Viewers also get a sneak peek of Camp Half-Blood, complete with its iconic orange shirts and cabins symbolizing the Greek gods.

With the buzz around the series growing louder, fans can hardly wait for December. The recent release of a series poster on July 14, 2023, increased the excitement. As the premiere date nears, Percy Jackson enthusiasts worldwide eagerly anticipate a series that does justice to the beloved books.