5 cool facts about the upcoming Disney+ show Percy Jackson and the Olympians 

Fantasy fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. In terms of fantasy novels, Rick Riordan's books have been well-received by young readers all over the world. Now, the upcoming show will focus on 12-year-old Percy Jackson, who realizes he is a demigod when fate takes him to Camp Half-Blood. However, before he can come to terms with this new revelation about himself, Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt.

He then sets out on an adventure, with his friends, to retrieve the lightning bolt and restore order to Olympus. Greek gods, magical abilities, and friendship, all of this will play an important part in the show's narrative. Given how some older adaptations have not always been able to do justice to the book, fans are hoping the new show will not disappoint in terms of staying true to Riordan's vision.

Fans of YA may want to mark the dates as Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres on Disney+ on December 20, 2023.

5 reasons to look forward to the upcoming adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians

1) Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg

Fans of the series are aware that Percy Jackson and the Olympians is not the first adaptation of Riordan's work. Even though readers have loved the books, they weren't as enthusiastic about the movies, namely Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010) and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (2013).

Both received mixed reviews from movie-goers, and Riordan's limited creative control over both narratives proved detrimental. The author was wary that the same would happen with this show, but this time, he was involved in the writing alongside Jonathan E. Steinberg.

Steinberg has worked on many notable projects and is well known for being one of the co-creators of Jericho (2006). With Steinberg's experience and Riordan's expertise, Percy Jackson and the Olympians should offer the audience a superior viewing experience, as compared to earlier adaptations.

2) First two episodes directed by James Bobin

Season 1 episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians have been directed by different filmmakers. Fantasy fans will be delighted to learn that the first two episodes have been directed by James Bobin.

Bobin first came into the spotlight when he directed Da Ali G Show. He was also one of the co-creators of the cult favorite, Flight of the Conchords (2007). In terms of fantasy movies, he has directed Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016) and Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019). Therefore, fans can rest assured he will do justice to the author's work.

3) Walker Scobell in the lead

Viewers will recognize Walker Scobell from the Ryan Reynolds starrer The Adam Project (2022). The popular young actor played the role of a young Adam Reed, who sets off on an adventure of a lifetime when he comes across his future self. In Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Scobell will play the lead protagonist, Percy Jackson.

As per the books, Percy goes through many changes physically and mentally as he becomes adept at channeling his powers. It will be interesting to watch his character development arc in Percy Jackson and the Olympians as the season progresses.

4) Leah Jeffries plays the daughter of Athena

Another actor to keep an eye out for in Percy Jackson and the Olympians is Leah Jeffries. The 14-year-old actor has worked on several notable projects since her acting debut in Empire (2015).

More recently, she appeared in the survival thriller film, Beast (2022). Directed by Baltasar Kormákur, the movie stars the versatile Idris Elba in the lead. The story focuses on a father and his two teenage daughters, whose trip to a South African game reserve takes a deadly turn when they are stalked by a man-killing lion. Jeffries plays Norah Samuels, the younger daughter with a sensitive side.

In Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Jeffries plays Annabeth Chase, a daughter of Athena. Given how she has been training at Camp Half-Blood for five years, her experience will surely help Percy in his mission.

5) Eight episodes in season 1

The upcoming season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will contain eight episodes in total. The first two episodes will premiere on December 20, 2023, and the rest of the episodes will be released weekly.

As per reports, each season of the show will be adapted from a different installment of the book series. The plot of season 1 is based on The Lightning Thief.

Viewers who enjoy exciting YA narratives with plenty of fantasy and mythology should add Percy Jackson and the Olympians to their must-watch list.