Is Randy Fenoli single? Say Yes to the Dress host relationship explored

Randy Fenoli is off the dating market as he is currently engaged to his partner of 1 year, Mete Kobal. The star, known for his show Say Yes To The Dress, popped the big question on December 10, 2022 at the Marmara hotel in Manhattan, the same place they met in January 2022.

Currently 58 years old, Fenoli was also in a relationship with Michael Landry for 8 years but unfortunately the latter passed away in 2021 at the age of 52. Not much is known about his previous partners as he keeps his dating and personal life under wraps.

Relationship timeline of Randy Fenoli and Mete Kobal

Randy met video creator Mete at the Marmara Park Avenue hotel in January 2022. At the time, Kobal used to work as a bartender at the restaurant. According to Instagram, Randy Fenoli and Mete Kobal began dating soon after January and eventually met each other's family and friends in the following months.

The pair have been spotted at many events together since then. In December, Randy proposed to Mete at the Marmara in front of 50 members of their family and friends. Since Kobal is from Turkey, some of his family relatives were also on a Zoom video call.

In an interview with People, Randy said after the proposal,

"I'm the king of bridal. I've been doing this bridal for 30 years, and I honestly just never thought it was going to happen for me."

He also said that he was ready to stay single for the rest of his life before meeting Mete. The proposal had a special Turkish food station to celebrate Mete's heritage.

They have not decided on a date for the ceremony yet but it looks like they want to have a destination wedding. In an interview, Randy shared how they wanted to get married at the Princess Cruise Lines, which travels through Greece, Italy and ends in Istanbul.

Randy Fenoli said,

"I'm thinking that might be something where we might do a little ceremony in maybe Italy or on the ship or something and then we'll get to Istanbul. We can disembark and do a reception for all of his friends over there and his family."

Both of their Instagram posts often include their dog Chewy.

About Randy Fenoli

Born in Mount Vernon, Illinois in 1964, Randy grew up on a farm with 6 siblings. He began sewing dresses at the age of 9 and won the Miss Gay America title in 1990.

After using the prize money to enroll himself in New York's Fashion Institute of Technology, he became a fashion designer in 1992. Randy has worked at Vivian Dessy Diamond and Kleinfeld.

He now works as an independent consultant and was seen on Randy to the Rescue from 2012 to 2016. He made his television debut on TLC in 2007 with his series Say Yes To The Dress and began hosting Say Yes to the Dress: Randy Knows Best in 2011.

Randy Fenoli will now be seen on the 22nd season of Say Yes To The Dress, which premieres on TLC on Saturday, February 4 at 8 ET. Fans will be able to watch the series on TLC Go and Discovery + one day after the television premiere.

