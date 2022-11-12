Is Sandra Bullock's Twitter account real? Profile sends netizens into a frenzy

A fake Twitter account impersonating Sandra Bullock has sent internet users into a frenzy. On November 11, 2022, an account user with the handle @sandybeoffical, got verified on the platform.
Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, recently rolled out a new verification under the Twitter Blue campaign where anyone can subscribe to a blue check by paying $7.99 a month.
The new scheme has created chaos all over the social media platform. What started with many celebrities with verified accounts mimicking Musk's profile as a sign of protest, now has many newly verified accounts impersonating famous people and brands.
Sandra Bullock, who previously did not have an account on Twitter, is the latest victim of the fake account craze. The fake account under her name instantly went viral, with many users left confused.
Netizens question the validity of Twitter Blue after the fake Sandra Bullock account goes viral
The Miss Congeniality actress' fake Twitter account created chaos on the micro-blogging platform. Fans immediately scrambled to figure out whether the account actually belonged to Sandra Bullock and tweeted their confusion.
However, many internet users fell for the impersonating account and were excited for her to finally have an account on Twitter. While some said that seeing Sandra Bullock on Twitter was a "good day," others said that they had forgotten about the blue check subscription and believed that the actress had joined Twitter.
Another set of reactions was also seen when the account went viral. Netizens pointed out the confusion caused by the lax verification rules set by the Twitter Blue program. They noted that anyone can easily misuse blue checks and spread misinformation.
Twitter Blue: Lax verification rules lead to number of fake accounts
Elon Musk acquired the social media giant on October 27, 2022, and immediately announced that he would introduce new features. To combat the spam bot, the new CEO recently launched a $7.99 monthly subscription service for users to get a blue checkmark.
The decision was questioned by many as the blue tick was earlier used by verified government accounts, notable figures, journalists, politicians, and other vetted users. Many celebrities and verified accounts with blue ticks took to impersonating Musk and other famous personalities and organizations in protest and in jest.
The verifications started rolling out post-elections on Tuesday, and hundreds of fake accounts have popped up all over the platform, causing even more chaos.
These verified accounts even named important personnel or the name of the company to seem "authentic." This made it impossible to know whether the account is a parody account without going to their profile and checking their bio description. A fake account for Eli Lilly, an Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical company, tweeted:
"We are excited to announce insulin is free now."
In lieu of fake and impersonating accounts, the CEO modified the rules. The new rules state that any spoof account must clearly indicate that it is "not affiliated with the subject portrayed in the profile," in both the account name and bio.
The jury is still out on whether this new rule will work, but the company has been prompt in banning any impersonating accounts. Sandra Bullock's fake account has since been suspended.