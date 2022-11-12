Is Sandra Bullock's Twitter account real? Profile sends netizens into a frenzy

A fake Twitter account impersonating Sandra Bullock has sent internet users into a frenzy. On November 11, 2022, an account user with the handle @sandybeoffical, got verified on the platform.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, recently rolled out a new verification under the Twitter Blue campaign where anyone can subscribe to a blue check by paying $7.99 a month.

Pop Crave @PopCrave A verified account seemingly pretending to be Sandra Bullock is going viral on Twitter. A verified account seemingly pretending to be Sandra Bullock is going viral on Twitter. https://t.co/eAKgVcb8lc

The new scheme has created chaos all over the social media platform. What started with many celebrities with verified accounts mimicking Musk's profile as a sign of protest, now has many newly verified accounts impersonating famous people and brands.

Sandra Bullock, who previously did not have an account on Twitter, is the latest victim of the fake account craze. The fake account under her name instantly went viral, with many users left confused.

Netizens question the validity of Twitter Blue after the fake Sandra Bullock account goes viral

The Miss Congeniality actress' fake Twitter account created chaos on the micro-blogging platform. Fans immediately scrambled to figure out whether the account actually belonged to Sandra Bullock and tweeted their confusion.

However, many internet users fell for the impersonating account and were excited for her to finally have an account on Twitter. While some said that seeing Sandra Bullock on Twitter was a "good day," others said that they had forgotten about the blue check subscription and believed that the actress had joined Twitter.

jenna ♥︎ @squishamish IS SANDRA BULLOCK ACTUALLY ON TWITTER NOW IM SCREAMING IS SANDRA BULLOCK ACTUALLY ON TWITTER NOW IM SCREAMING

Z | Multi @mxrganvsp omg it’s been a good day sandra bullock has twitter…omg it’s been a good day sandra bullock has twitter… 👀 omg it’s been a good day

V @prosaicsadness Forgot for a split second that twitter blue gave verification ticks and thought Sandra Bullock had joined twitter with zero fanfare Forgot for a split second that twitter blue gave verification ticks and thought Sandra Bullock had joined twitter with zero fanfare

kaitlin @kharmonfan @thebirdiehansen Favorite fake verified account that popped up was Sandra bullock lol @thebirdiehansen Favorite fake verified account that popped up was Sandra bullock lol

Another set of reactions was also seen when the account went viral. Netizens pointed out the confusion caused by the lax verification rules set by the Twitter Blue program. They noted that anyone can easily misuse blue checks and spread misinformation.

arbie 🫶🏻 @getawayc_ar seeing the blue check mark used to be clarification of an official account and now I have to check the username, go to the profile and see the follower count and become a whole FBI agent just to confirm the validity of Sandra Bullock’s Twitter account. (Spoiler, it was fake.) seeing the blue check mark used to be clarification of an official account and now I have to check the username, go to the profile and see the follower count and become a whole FBI agent just to confirm the validity of Sandra Bullock’s Twitter account. (Spoiler, it was fake.)

ella gellerphy @pritchetteller klyde @repsfolklore saw a verified account with 5 followers saw a verified account with 5 followers https://t.co/l1gC0sSgA1 painful in the eyes. even dummy accs get blue checks, and also, scamming has began. pls always check if theyre impersonators subscribed to twitter blue. sandra bullock got victimized already. is this what elon wants? gain money solely for his own benefit and harm many people? WTF twitter.com/repsfolklore/s… painful in the eyes. even dummy accs get blue checks, and also, scamming has began. pls always check if theyre impersonators subscribed to twitter blue. sandra bullock got victimized already. is this what elon wants? gain money solely for his own benefit and harm many people? WTF twitter.com/repsfolklore/s…

Twitter Blue: Lax verification rules lead to number of fake accounts

Elon Musk acquired the social media giant on October 27, 2022, and immediately announced that he would introduce new features. To combat the spam bot, the new CEO recently launched a $7.99 monthly subscription service for users to get a blue checkmark.

The decision was questioned by many as the blue tick was earlier used by verified government accounts, notable figures, journalists, politicians, and other vetted users. Many celebrities and verified accounts with blue ticks took to impersonating Musk and other famous personalities and organizations in protest and in jest.

The verifications started rolling out post-elections on Tuesday, and hundreds of fake accounts have popped up all over the platform, causing even more chaos.

These verified accounts even named important personnel or the name of the company to seem "authentic." This made it impossible to know whether the account is a parody account without going to their profile and checking their bio description. A fake account for Eli Lilly, an Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical company, tweeted:

"We are excited to announce insulin is free now."

In lieu of fake and impersonating accounts, the CEO modified the rules. The new rules state that any spoof account must clearly indicate that it is "not affiliated with the subject portrayed in the profile," in both the account name and bio.

Elon Musk @elonmusk Going forward, accounts engaged in parody must include “parody” in their name, not just in bio Going forward, accounts engaged in parody must include “parody” in their name, not just in bio

The jury is still out on whether this new rule will work, but the company has been prompt in banning any impersonating accounts. Sandra Bullock's fake account has since been suspended.

