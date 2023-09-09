Is there a seventh Infinity Stone in the Marvel Universe? Explained

The Marvel Universe has long been enthralled by the legendary Infinity Stones, which are formidable cosmic relics known for their incredible power. These stones have played a big role in some of the most captivating cosmic sagas, both in the comics and the MCU.

With the recent addition of the Black Stone, Marvel fans were introduced to a seventh Infinity Stone, breaking the established tradition of six. In this article, we'll delve into the existence of this seventh Infinity Stone and its connection to Thor.

The Marvel Universe's iconic Infinity Stones

Infinity Stones, also referred to as Infinity Gems, have been very integral to Marvel's narrative for decades. These stones - Mind Stone, Reality Stone, Power Stone, Space Stone, Time Stone, and Soul Stone - each have immense power over specific facets of reality.

When combined, they give their possessor control over the very fabric of reality itself. Thanos famously harnessed this power to enact his plan in the MCU, showcasing the stones' might to the world.

While the core universe has featured six primary Infinity Stones, alternative timelines and non-canonical storylines have occasionally introduced new stones. For example, in the UltraVerse comic series, Loki's pursuit led to the unveiling of a seventh stone, known as the Ego Stone.

In another alternate universe within the Ultimate comic series, a total of eight Infinity Stones existed, requiring two gauntlets to harness their collective power. The Death Stone, reminiscent of the one mentioned earlier, even made an appearance.

Despite these intriguing diversions, Marvel's main timeline steadfastly maintained the existence of only six canonical Infinity Stones. However, recent developments in the Marvel Universe have shattered this long-standing convention, revealing the presence of a seventh Infinity Stone with strong ties to Thor.

Unveiling the Seventh Infinity Stone: The Black Stone

The seventh Infinity Stone, known as the Black Stone, was officially confirmed by Marvel Comics in the one-shot comic Thanos: Death Notes #1 – Dead by Rumor, commencing on November 30. In this story, Thanos mysteriously disappears and is presumed dead, sparking Thor's quest for answers. Thor's vision unveils a Dark Thanos leading an army of undead Avengers, all wielding a sinister Infinity Mjolnir.

This vision deeply unsettles Thor and prompts his journey to Titan, where he uncovers an unexpected connection between his grandfather, Bor, and the seventh Infinity Stone.

Investigation reveals that Bor had tasked his sorcerers with crafting a potent magical weapon to win a war against the Asgardians, but an explosion had halted their efforts. It's believed that the seventh Infinity Stone may have emerged from this weapon and explosion, although its powers remain shrouded in mystery.

While the exact capabilities of the seventh Infinity Stone remain elusive, it appears closely tied to the concept of death. In Thor's vision, Thanos wields it to command the undead Avengers, suggesting that its potential extends far beyond mere control over the deceased. Parallels with the Ultimate timeline's Death Stone hint at similar powers for the seventh Infinity Stone.

The emergence of the seventh Infinity Stone, merged with Thor's lineage and shrouded in darkness, promises to add a new layer of intrigue to Marvel's cosmic stories.