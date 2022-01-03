4 Fortnite anomalies that are stronger than Infinity stones

The Fortnite storyline has introduced us to some strange yet influential oddities like the loop itself, which, when compared to the Infinity Stones from the Marvel universe, are either more powerful or at par with them.

While the power of all the Infinity Stones when in the gauntlet is unmatched, some Fortnite anomalies can go head-to-head with the power of individual Infinity Stones.

In this guide, we will discuss four Fortnite anomalies that are stronger than the Infinity Stones.

Four Fortnite anomalies more powerful than the Marvel Infinity Stones

1) Zero Point

The Zero Point is at the heart of everything, and one of the most significant Fortnite story elements. It is a nexus sphere from where all of reality arose. It traverses through a myriad of realities per second and can even bridge other realities.

The Zero Point has infinite power and keeps the Loop together. It also powers the Storm every 22 minutes, resetting the loop.

¿? @x80pit Fortnite is actually incredibly based. In the lore they have this thing called the Zero Point which is being exploited by the Imagined Order. I'm pretty sure the Imagined Order is a metaphor for the ego and the Zero Point is the state of enlightenment Fortnite is actually incredibly based. In the lore they have this thing called the Zero Point which is being exploited by the Imagined Order. I'm pretty sure the Imagined Order is a metaphor for the ego and the Zero Point is the state of enlightenment

2) Cubes

The Fortnite Season 7 live event presented us with some wild revelations about Kevin the Cube. The wraith of the cubes last season showed us that the cubes are another great source of energy and have the power to destroy landmasses. An all-knower of these cubes can use them to their advantage and manipulate reality itself.

The cubes are somewhat comparable to the Power Stone, which allows the wielder to access and manipulate all forms of energy as well as enhance their own physical strength and durability.

3) Cube Queen

Last season's main villain, the Cube Queen, is another powerful element from Fortnite's storyline. She was revealed as the controller of all the known cubes and possibly even had enough power to destroy the Zero Point. While the Foundation saved the day, new leaks have hinted that the Cube Queen is alive and somewhere on the Fortnite Chapter 3 island.

4) Butterfly from the Rift event

The Butterfly is a creature made from rift shards, and lives inside the In-Between. It came into existence during the Season 6 Butterfly event and started hovering around players. Later, the butterfly teleported players back on to the island.

In Fortnite lore, rifts are portals created with the connection between two or more different realities. It seems this butterfly was powered by the rift shards, and is capable of teleporting anyone across realities, somewhat like the Space Stone.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee