Is the Spider in Spaceman real? Hanuš, the talking Spider, meaning and symbolism explained

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Spaceman movie. Discretion is advised

In the film Spaceman, the spider known as Hanuš acts as a symbolic character and has a major part in the story. Jakub comes across Hanuš, a talking spider, during his isolated research mission to the solar system's edge. The movie leaves it ambiguous if Hanuš is real or just a figment of Jakub's imagination.

This implies both outcomes. Hanuš is a seeker fascinated by humanity as a whole. It stands in the way of Jakub's self-importance and loneliness, inspiring him to reflect on his behavior and make positive changes.

Whether the spider is real or a mere symbol for introspection, learning about oneself, and growth in Jakub's adventure, the symbolic value of the Chopra Cloud in the film adds to its mysterious and spiritual components, referring to the beginning and end of the cosmos and triggering profound experiences for Jakub.

Is Hanuš real in Spaceman?

Hanuš has a vital part in Spaceman's story. Hanuš is a guru-like arachnid alien that Jakub, the astronaut, meets during his solo research mission to the outer limits of the galaxy.

As mentioned, the film leaves it undefined whether or not Hanuš is real or something out of Jakub's mind, with clues that imply both scenarios. Hanuš states he was forced to leave his planet of origin due to the invasion of the Gorompeds, which eliminated his kind.

After fleeing the scene, he set out on a mission to discover different kinds of life in the cosmos, declaring that he could glide through space and merge into Jakub's spacecraft after being lured by the blunt rhythmic vibrations of the ship's snapped toilet.

Hanuš's obsession with Jakub in Spaceman stems from his longing to gain insight into humanity. This causes him to learn the usual truths about guilt, fear, and hope. Before Jakub gives Hanuš a name, the arachnid alien creature insists he hadn't been given one before.

Jakub looked at Hanuš, an iconic figure in the Czech Republic, who developed a stunning astronomical clock to have his eyes picked out by an insecure ruler. Jakub implies that the myth of Hanuš turned out to be fake and that he wasn't sure if the enigmatic character was real.

Director Johan Renck said that he wouldn't like the movie to be of an image from an isolated astronaut, suggesting that Hanuš is real. Whether Hanuš is real or not, his impact on Jakub's sense of self and peacemaking with his wife, Lenka, is still noteworthy.

The symbolic meaning of Hanuš in Spaceman

In the movie Spaceman, the symbolic meaning of Hanuš, the spider, is open to various interpretations. Hanuš, a giant spider who shows up on Jakub's spacecraft, acts as a friend and trigger for his emotional quest. The spider may or may not be real or just a product of Jakub's isolation-induced delusions.

Hanuš involves Jakub in lengthy debates, putting up memories that require him to face up to his mistakes in the past, more so his rocky marriage with his wife, Lenka.

Spaceman director Renck's disclosed to Netflix's TUDUM,

"Everything is permanent, yet ever-changing."

Hanuš's existence calls for Jakub to pause and reflect on his feeling alone, his regrets, and the value of human connection. The spider's destiny and encounters with Jakub lead to an emotional point of embracing and the end that shows concepts of love, forgiveness, and discovery of oneself.

Spaceman is currently streaming on Netflix.