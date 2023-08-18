What is schizoaffective disorder? Chris Peluso's illness explored as Broadway star dies aged 40 

Broadway star Chris Peluso, best known for his roles in Mamma Mia! and Wicked, passed away on August 15, at the age of 40. As per People, the death of the actor-singer was first confirmed to Playbill by his family who said that he succumbed suddenly, exactly a year after he “stepped away from theatre work to seek treatment for a schizoaffective disorder.”

However, the exact cause of his demise remains undisclosed. The family has asked for privacy to grieve during this difficult time, as per the news outlet.

While the reason behind his death may be unknown, last September, a GoFundMe fundraiser was started on behalf of Chris Peluso asking for donations from fans for his ongoing mental health treatment as he was suffering from something called schizoaffective disorder. In fact, the fundraiser description stated that the illness “resulted in Chris experiencing debilitating paranoia, which has kept him from performing in recent years.”

Two months later, the fundraiser which had raised over $25,000 was paused and Peluso took to social media to share that his treatment was done and he was “stable and doing well.” But now, only nine months later, he is no more.

For those unaware, schizoaffective disorder is a mental illness in which symptoms of schizophrenia and an affective disorder, such as depression or bipolar disorder, occur concurrently.

Schizoaffective disorder, from which Chris Peluso suffered, is of two types

As already mentioned, schizoaffective disorder is a mental health disorder. As per Mayo Clinic’s official website, it is a condition in which schizophrenia symptoms including hallucinations and delusions are combined with mood disorder symptoms including depression and mania.

There are essentially two kinds of schizoaffective disorder, both of which exhibit schizophrenia symptoms. They are bipolar type which includes episodes of mania and depression simultaneously, and depressive type which includes only severe depressive episodes.

However, the symptoms vary from person to person. But its defining moments include two weeks of major mood episodes followed by another two weeks of psychotic symptoms, neither occurring at the same time. At this point, patients should be taken to the doctor for immediate diagnosis.

Some of the major symptoms associated with schizoaffective disorder include delusions, hallucinations, impaired communication and speech, bizarre or unusual behavior, depression, anxiety, mania, insomnia, weakened professional, academic, and social functioning, and difficulty with personal care.

If left untreated, schizoaffective disorder can affect the quality and functioning of daily life. In fact, people suffering from this condition may often be suicidal and should immediately be put under a mental health professional.

They may also exhibit signs of social isolation, interpersonal conflicts, substance abuse issues, deteriorated physical health, and more. Although researchers are still trying to pinpoint the exact cause of schizoaffective disorder, they do think that it is genetic.

Exploring Chris Peluso's career

Chris Peluso was primarily a Broadway actor and musical artist. He was a graduate (Bachelor in Fine Arts) from the University of Michigan where he studied musical theatre. His notable Broadway shows include Assassins (his debut), Lestat, The Glorious Ones, West Side Story, Les Miserables, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

However, he rose to fame with his role as Sky in the 2008 musical Mamma Mia! and as a touring star in Wicked. Chris Peluso was also in the London productions of the plays Show Boat, Miss Saigon, The Woman in White, and Death Takes a Holiday. He was also part of the UK tour of Funny Girl.

As per Peluso’s bio on the Artists and Beyond Website, he was pursuing a master’s degree in therapeutic counseling “to help students navigate the anxieties inherent in a career in the arts.”

Chris Peluso is survived by his wife Jessica Gomes and their two children, daughter Aria Li and son Caio Lian.