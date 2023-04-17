5 musicals to watch while you wait for Ariana Grande's Wicked

Universal Pictures has announced a two-part film adaptation of Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the main roles. Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked features Erivo as Elphaba the Wicked Witch and Grande as Glinda the Good Witch.

Based on characters from L. Frank Baum's 1900 novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Maguire's novel follows the story of Elphaba and how she turns into the iconic green-skinned villain. Wicked is also expected to revolve around the same, portraying the Wicked Witch in a sympathetic light.

Director Jon M. Chu recently dropped the first-look images from the film, which is currently in production. The images have caused a frenzy on the internet, with many fans eagerly awaiting Wicked's release. Wicked is scheduled for release in November 2024, while a sequel will be released the following year.

With popular stars like Ariana Grande, Cynthia Arivo as well as a spectacular supporting cast including the likes of Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Jeff Goldblum, and Michelle Yeoh, Wicked is sure to be a hit among fans of all genres and ages.

Here are five beloved musical films to watch before Wicked releases.

1) The Sound of Music (1965)

The Sound of Music is a beloved musical that tells the story of Maria, a young woman who becomes a governess to the seven children of widowed Captain von Trapp, and how she brings joy and music back into their lives. The musical is set against the backdrop of Austria in the late 1930s, just before the country was annexed by Nazi Germany.

The film adaptation starred Julie Andrews as Maria and Christopher Plummer as Captain von Trapp. It was a huge success, winning five Academy Awards, including Best Picture. The film's soundtrack, which features iconic songs like Do-Re-Mi, My Favorite Things, and the titular The Sound of Music, is still a popular fan-favorite.

With great visuals, spectacular music, and wonderful performances from each actor, The Sound of Music is definitely a must-watch for audiences of all ages.

2) Grease (1978)

Grease was a massive hit and has since become a beloved classic. Set in the 1950s, the story follows the romance between Danny Zuko (John Travolta) and Sandy Olsson (Olivia Newton-John), as they navigate their differences in social status and try to make their relationship work. The film's themes of teenage rebellion, social pressures, and romance are universal and have resonated with audiences for generations.

The movie also features a number of catchy and memorable songs that have become classics, including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin', and You're the One That I Want. The songs are so popular that they are still played on the radio and covered by musicians today.

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John's on-screen chemistry and charismatic performances have made them an iconic pair, further contributing to the film's enduring popularity. The film's catchy songs, memorable characters, and cultural significance make it a must-watch for fans of the genre and anyone looking for a fun and nostalgic movie experience.

3) La La Land (2016)

La La Land is a modern musical film that revolves around Mia (Emma Stone), an aspiring actress, and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), a jazz pianist, as they pursue their dreams in Los Angeles. The film pays homage to the golden age of Hollywood musicals, while also presenting a contemporary and fresh take on the genre.

La La Land's success lies in its music and choreography, as they seamlessly integrate with the story and help convey the characters' emotions. The critically-acclaimed movie won several awards, including the Academy Award for Best Original Song for City of Stars. Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, who have great chemistry on-screen, also put on a great and memorable performance.

Over the years, the film has become a cult classic with its own loyal fanbase and following. The movie's blend of old and new, plus its engaging story and likable characters make it a standout film that has earned its place among the best musicals in Hollywood.

4) Moulin Rouge (2001)

Moulin Rouge tells the story of Christian, a young writer who falls in love with Satine, the star courtesan of the Moulin Rouge cabaret in Paris. The film features strong performances from its cast, particularly Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman. The chemistry between the two leads is palpable, and their performances bring depth and emotion to the film's love story.

Set in the early 1900s, the film features a blend of contemporary pop songs and classic show tunes. From Elton John's Your Song to Roxanne by The Police, the film uses music in an innovative manner, creating a unique and immersive musical experience.

Moulin Rouge is also remembered for its visually stunning and theatrical style. The film's lavish sets, costumes, and choreography are reminiscent of a Broadway show, and its use of color and camera work creates a dreamlike and fantastical atmosphere.

Moulin Rouge was a critical and commercial success, and it won several awards, including two Academy Awards. The film's innovative use of music, elaborate costumes, and vibrant visual style have made it a cult classic and a must-watch musical film.

5) Mamma Mia! (2008)

One of the most popular modern musicals of all time, Mamma Mia! tells the story of Sophie (Amanda Seyfried), a young bride-to-be who invites three men to her wedding in the hopes of discovering which one her father is. The film features a talented cast, including Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgård, and Colin Firth.

One of the reasons why Mamma Mia! is a must-watch musical film is its use of ABBA's music. Featuring popular songs by the music group like I Have a Dream, Dancing Queen, and the titular Mamma Mia!, the film's musical numbers are vibrant and energetic, and capture the spirit and style of ABBA's music.

Mamma Mia! is a must-watch musical film that celebrates love, friendship, and family. Its endearing characters, lighthearted tone, and talented cast make it a standout film in the musical genre, and a must-watch for fans of ABBA and musical films in general.

Wicked is expected to release in theaters in November 2024.

