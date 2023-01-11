Why did Amanda Seyfried miss Golden Globes 2023? Fans flood Twitter over her absence

80th Golden Globes 2023 ceremony aired live on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC and Peacock. Actress Amanda Seyfriend won the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture for her role in The Dropout. However, fans were astonished to see that the star wasn't present to receive the award and the recognition.

Soon after Amanda won the Golden Globes 2023 award, she received thunderous applause from the audience. Presenters Mo Brings Plenty and Cole Hauser accepted the award on the actress' behalf as the former revealed that the winner was "deep in the process of creating a new musical this week and could not be here tonight."

This response opened the floodgates on Twitter as fans took to the platform to express their excitement over the news. While it was unclear as to what the next project was, loyal followers of the actress couldn't contain their joy. One tweeted:

. @mymyatwaterloo amanda seyfried winning a golden globe but being so booked and busy making another musical she’s literally an icon amanda seyfried winning a golden globe but being so booked and busy making another musical she’s literally an icon https://t.co/Z2TZaAE8Qk

Fans express their excitement over Amanda's "musical" announcement at Golden Globes 2023

Fans took to social media to celebrate the good news about Amanda Seyfried's upcoming musical. Check out what they have to say.

plummie 💞 @plumithia Amanda Seyfried can’t be here tonight because she is deep in the middle of filming a musical

. @mymyatwaterloo also… AMANDA SEYFRIED IS DOING ANOTHER MUSICAL??!!! but she says she’s doing something she’s “never really done” so that crosses out mamma mia 3… 🤔🤔🤔 also… AMANDA SEYFRIED IS DOING ANOTHER MUSICAL??!!! but she says she’s doing something she’s “never really done” so that crosses out mamma mia 3… 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/sSKwMBLNjO

More about actress Amanda Seyfried and The Dropout

Amanda Seyfried was born and raised in Allentown, Pennsylvania to Ann Sander, who was an occupational therapist, and Jack Seyfried, a pharmacist. The Golden Globe 2023 nominee began pursuing modeling when she was 11 years old and then went on to perform in high school productions and even took singing lessons.

After completing her schooling, the star began studying at Fordham University. But Amanda had to forgo her education after she was cast in the popular teen comedy Mean Girls in 2004. Since then, the star has seen quite a bit of television fame, with breakout performances in films, including Mamma Mia! in 2008 and Red Riding Hood in 2011.

The Dropout, starring Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes, documented the rise and downfall of Theranos, a biotech company that sought to revolutionize the healthcare industry.

The miniseres, which was also a Golden Globes 2023 nominee for Best Limited Series, is based on an original story. Holmes was the CEO of the company which claimed to have invented a machine that ran dozens of blood tests using only a drop of blood. While it was initially valued at $10 billion, the founder was found guilty of fraud.

The Dropout is based on an ABC podcast of the same name that began in 2019 and ran throughout Holmes' trial in court when found guilty in 2022. The Hulu series documented many individuals, including investors, scientists, and employees who were part of the podcast.

Although the Golden Globes 2023 winner wasn't present during the award show, she was seen on Facetime with fellow castmates of the series as they cheered for her win at the prestigious award show. The actress later took to Instagram to express her gratitude and stated that she was working on something magical.

On her Instagram page, Amanda said:

"I missed a big night out there. I'm in New York. I was on Facetime with my Dropout team who are the reason that I got this award. It is a true honor to been a part of that. And had to miss it because I am working on something that is magic and its a musical, so I'm finally getting to do something that I've never really done."

While the actress mentioned that she can't divulge further details, it is going to be more fun and will involve a lot of hard work.

Amanda was nominated for Golden Globes 2023 alongisde fellow artists Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy), Julia Garner (Inventing Anna), Lily James (Pam & Tommy) and Julia Roberts (Gaslit).

Golden Globes 2023 was livestreamed on NBC and Peacock.

