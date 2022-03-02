What is Amanda Seyfried's net worth? Fortune explored as "The Dropout" star recalls $600 dress for Mean Girls premiere

Amanda Seyfried recently reacted to a year-old photo of her, a memory from her first-ever red carpet. The Dropout star recalled her $600 outfit, which she sported for the Mean Girls premiere in 2004.

The reactions of the American actress were recorded on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show when she came to promote the upcoming movie The Dropout. On the show, when Amanda was shown photos of the outfits she wore to the Hollywood and New York premieres, she opened up and said:

"I did not have a stylist!"

For the dress she sported at the Mean Girls premiere, she commented:

"I paid $600 for that dress. I couldn’t even afford a ride home, no, I’m kidding. I didn’t have a publicist. I didn’t have a stylist. I did my own makeup."

Check out Amanda Seyfried’s net worth

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the American actress, singer, and former model, Amanda Seyfried, has a massive net worth of $12 million.

In 2010, Seyfried paid a whopping $1.7 million for a 1,585 square foot apartment in New York City, Greenwich Village. Next, she bought a house for $1.85 million in the Beachwood Canyon area of Los Angeles in 2011. Apart from this, she is also the owner of a rustic farmhouse in the Catskills.

Her career and journey as an actor

After starting her career as a child model, Amanda later shifted her focus to acting. In 1999, she began her acting journey on the soap opera As the World Turns.

Then, in 2004, the aspiring actress got her most significant break with her big-screen debut in Mean Girls. The movie Seyfried played Karen Smith fetched a massive $130 million at the box office. Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams were Amanda’s co-actors in her teen-comic film.

From 2006 to 2011, she was featured in the HBO drama "Big Love". After appearing in Mean Girls, Amanda's career took wings as she acted in many feature films, including Mamma Mia of 2008, A Million Ways to Die in the West, released in 2014, and Ted 2 in 2015.

Amanda Seyfried was labeled the hottest young star in Moviefone's "25 Under 25: Hollywood's Hottest Young Stars" list for three consecutive years: 2008, 2009, and 2010.

Further, Glamor magazine named her as the third-most glamorous woman of 2010. Moving on, People magazine mentioned the actress in their "Most Beautiful" releases for 2009 and 2010.

