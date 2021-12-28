Who is Thomas Sadoski? All about Amanda Seyfried's husband as actress isolates from family on Christmas

American actress Amanda Seyfried spent her Christmas holiday apart from her husband and son.

On December 25, the 36-year-old actress revealed that she and her four-year-old daughter Nina were exposed to COVID-19. The two had to isolate themselves from Seyfried's husband Thomas Sadoski and their son Thomas.

The heartwarming video showcases Amanda Seyfried's daughter hugging her son with a caption expressing their feelings:

"It's a s**t time to be in isolation and it's happening everywhere. I'm trying my very, very best to find the beauty, adjust to the reality, and make incredible memories of our barn holiday, but it's f***ing hard."

The Mean Girls actress concluded her caption by wishing everyone on the occasion of Christmas Eve.

Amanda Seyfried also disclosed that days before she was eligible for her booster shot, she tested positive for coronavirus.

Who is Amanda Seyfried's husband, Thomas Sadoski?

Thomas Sadoski is a film, television and stage actor. As per WWD, the Texas native made up his mind during high school itself that he wanted to become an actor.

Sadoski dropped out of college three months later. He moved to New York to pursue his dream, enrolling in Circle in the Square Theatre School.

The 45-year-old has appeared in several movies and shows since then, such as Law & Order and John Wick. He is particularly well-known for his role of Don Keefer in the television series The Newsroom.

Seyfriend and Sadoski first met each other while shooting the 2009 film The Way We Get By. Sadoski would help Amanda Seyfried whenever she experienced panic attacks on stage. As per media outlet Net-A-Porter, both were in relationships with different people at the time.

Thomas Sadoski and Amanda Seyfried confirmed they were dating in March 2016 and were engaged by September of that year. The duo announced they were expecting their first child in early 2017.

In March 2017, the couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony. Looking back on the occasion, Sadoski said:

"We eloped. We just took off into the country with an officiant and, just the two of us, and we did our thing."

That same month, the couple were blessed with a daughter, Nina Sadoksi Seyfried. They welcomed their second child, Thomas, in September 2020.

Speaking to media outlet E!, Amanda Seyfried expressed how motherhood changed her life:

"I’ve never played a mother before I was a mother. How’s that Hollywood? Thanks a lot. But it’s actually…richer. It’s got more nuance obviously. There’s just a life experience you’re getting on a daily basis, now twice as much."

This is not the first time that Sadoski has tied the knot. The Tony Award nominee was married to casting director Kimberly Hope for eight years, from 2007 to 2015.

