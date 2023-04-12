3 Ryan Gosling comedy films to watch ahead of Barbie movie release

The comedy/fantasy Barbie movie starring Ryan Gosling is scheduled for release on July 21, 2023. The movie's trailer teased audiences with glimpses of its brilliant pink set. Barbie is directed by the award-winning Greta Gerwig and features some impressively choreographed dance numbers.

The movie is set to feature a long list of well-renowned stars including Margot Robbie, Helen Mirren, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emerald Fennell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, America Ferrera, Emma Mackey, Will Ferrel, and famous pop star Dua Lipa among others.

But the Barbie movie is not the first time Ryan Gosling has starred in a comedy and done a great job. Here are some of his comedy movies that will flex your cheekbones and make you laugh out loud.

3 hilarious comedy movies starring Ryan Gosling that will make you excited for the Barbie movie

1) Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Crazy, Stupid, Love is a romantic comedy-drama that follows a middle-aged man, Cal (Steve Carell), whose life crumbles when his wife files for a divorce. Cal meets a young, attractive playboy named Jacob (Ryan Gosling) in an effort to move past his failed marriage. Jacob takes Cal under his wing and teaches him how to be a ladies' man.

Gosling's humourous and endearing acting in the movie makes him the highlight, with Steve Carell being his usual innocent and hilarious self. His character in Crazy, Stupid, Love seems to possess some of the characteristics of Ken from the Barbie movie.

The heartwarming storyline of Crazy, Stupid, Love is sure to leave you feeling positive with a smile on your face.

2) The Nice Guys (2016)

The Nice Guys is a hilarious buddy comedy movie set in the 1970s about two unconventional private investigators who work together to solve a missing person's case. Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe play the lead roles in the movie.

Gosling plays the role of Holland March, a foolish and inept private detective who always manages to get himself into trouble. Gosling's role in the movie is a contrast to his personality, which makes him an absolute delight to watch.

3) Lars and the Real Girl (2007)

A socially shy man named Lars (Ryan Gosling) from a small town in Wisconsin falls in love with a life-size doll in this whimsical and charming comedy-drama titled Lars and the Real Girl.

The narrative follows Lars as he meets his friends and family and introduces the doll, Bianca, as though she were a real person. Nancy Oliver (best known for Six Feet Under), who wrote the script for Lars and the Real Girl, was nominated for an Academy Award.

The film is a complex representation of isolation, society, and fraternal relationships. This film features an outstanding performance by Ryan Gosling, whose depiction of Lars' innocence and sensitivity is endearing and hilarious.

Ryan Gosling's role as Ken the Barbie movie seems quite the opposite of Lars but that's what makes him a brilliant and versatile actor. It demonstrates that he can adopt roles from a variety of genres and deliver stunning performances that endear him to his admirers.

