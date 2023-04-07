Barbie movie 2023: 5 actors who could have played Ryan Gosling's Ken Doll

The first live-action Barbie movie directed by Greta Gerwig is scheduled to release on July 21, 2023. The latest trailer for the film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, has almost doubled the already high anticipation for the movie.

While Margot looks promising as Barbie, Ryan Gosling's look as Ken took the internet by storm. Gosling's performance, as seen in the trailer for the Barbie movie, also looks exciting owing to the balance he strikes between a charming and confused persona. With Ken at the center of anticipation around the film, here are five other actors who could play the much-loved character with ease.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's personal views and is not based on popular appeal.

Austin Butler and four other actors who could have donned the role of Ken in the Barbie movie

1) Zach Efron

Zach Efron (Image via IMDb)

The High School Musical star has already established himself as a charming lead and a brilliant actor. His screen presence in romantic comedies and his effortless performances in heavier roles, such as the one in The Greatest Showman, prove the range that Efron displays as an actor. One can't help but think of Zach Efron as a near-perfect fit for the charm and quirkiness that a character like Ken requires.

The latest trailer for the Barbie movie teases Ken's character as a promising character that would perfectly complement Margot Robbie's talent. Right from the beginning of the trailer, Ken is shown as a humourous, flawed, and yet good-natured guy, all of which Zach Efron has proved to be able to emote well.

2) Chris Evans

Chris Evans in Infinity War (Image via IMDb)

After being a part of the Avengers franchise and doing hardcore action films like The Gray Man, it would be a breath of fresh air for Chris Evans and his fans if he played a more fun, easy role like Ken from the Barbie movie. Considering the fact that Ryan's character is derived from a doll and fans would be expecting a similar body that sticks to ideals, Evans could pull off the body language too easily.

One of his earliest films, Not Another Teen Movie, was extremely similar to the latest Barbie movie in how light-hearted it is in approaching an overly explored story with a novel perspective. In films like Gifted and Before We Go, he displayed great emotions and got the audience to love even the flaws his character boasted. His range would have allowed him to nail a character like Ken's.

3) Austin Butler

Austin Butler (Image via Pinterest)

Butler's performance in Elvis was one of the finest Hollywood has ever seen. The grace and grit with which he carried the central character to shine, even alongside a massive star like Tom Hanks, prove his talent and ability to generate an amazing screen presence. While his role in Dune was also a fans' favorite, his recent roles almost made us forget the light roles he boasted as a debut actor.

Austin Butler began his career with Nickelodeon and the Disney channel, familiarizing him with how franchises such as the Barbie movie are filmed. However, the fact that Greta Gerwig will create a much deeper story out of the stereotyped franchise is all the more reason for Butler to be the perfect Ken. He has been on both sides of the spectrum and would have struck the perfect balance between subtle and animated.

4) Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan (Image via IMDB)

Cinephiles and audiences have always agreed that Michael B. Jordan's charming looks and presence add value to anything he stars in. While Jordan has mostly been popular for his roles in action films such as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Creed, turning his image around wouldn't be so difficult for an actor like himself.

As the makers of the film are expected to add some nuance and subtlety to the age-old character anyway, Michael B. Jordan wouldn't be too unrealistic an option when considering actors to play Ken. From seeing the helpless and funny guy that Ken is in the trailer, watching Jordan do all that without having to do complicated stunt sequences would be a delight for his fans.

5) Simu Liu

Simu Liu (Image via IMDb)

Of all the remarkable things in the trailer for the Barbie movie, Simu Liu was among the most exciting. Although he seems to play Ken technically, having him play Ryan Gosling's role would have been fun to watch. His charm and humor would make him the perfect Ken and give him a welcome twist.

His popularity has been quite high after Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, a Marvel production. That popularity could have provided great contrast and excitement in the latest Barbie movie.

While all the aforementioned actors could have been great as Ken, the kind of popularity and love that is being showered upon Ryan Gosling's look is unparalleled. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that he is one of the central reasons for the excitement and anticipation surrounding the Barbie movie. The film will be released in theaters on July 21, 2023.

