Is Tesla's 'The Swasticar' ad real? Billboard showing Elon Musk riding a vehicle put up in East London explored

Recently, a poster featuring Elon Musk in a Tesla went viral due to its image and tagline. The image on the poster is from Trump's inauguration rally in January 2025 and shows Musk making an alleged N*zi salute.

Additionally, the poster reads "The Swasticar" written below Musk's image with the tagline:

"Goes from 0 to 1939 in 3 seconds"

This poster was spotted in East London. However, Tesla's "The Swasticar" ad is fake and responsibility of the same has been claimed by a UK-based campaigning group called Everyone Hates Elon. The bio of the campaigning group's Instagram account states:

"Pissing off Elon Musk one small action at a time."

In a post taking responsibility for putting up Musk's fake "Swasticar" posters, the campaigning group claimed that Musk helped the far-right in Germany to "win their best result since WW2" and that Musk called to congratulate them, which is why nobody should buy his cars.

The caption referenced the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party's 20.8% share of the vote in the recent German federal elections, making it the country's second-largest political force. According to a report by the Times of India dated February 24, 2025, Musk has a role to play in the AfD's rise, given that he publicly endorsed the party with claims like "Only the AfD can save Germany."

Moreover, the Everyone Hates Elon Instagram page posted another video of the "Swasticar" poster being put up, informing people that they can get the poster printed by getting a PDF copy from the campaigning group.

"We can’t let the richest man in the world poison our politics": UK-based campaigning group mentions in fundraiser against Elon Musk

People vs Elon recently organized a fundraiser on the GoFundMe website. As of February 28, 2025, the fundraiser has reached £9,642, nearing its goal of raising £10K.

The description of the fundraiser mentions that many people aren't happy with Elon Musk reportedly "fuelling the far-right in the USA", claiming that the Tesla CEO is doing the same in Europe. Describing their aim concerning the fundraiser, the UK-based campaigning group mentioned:

"We can’t let the richest man in the world poison our politics. While nurses use food banks, his wealth grew by $200 billion last year. Everyone Hates Elon is doing actions holding Elon to account."

The GoFundMe page mentions that all proceeds of the fundraiser will go toward the group's campaigning, wherein they mentioned plastering 'Don't buy a Swasticar' posters across London.

Everyone Hates Elon previously took a cardboard cutout of Elon Musk, that shows him doing the alleged N*zi salute, to a Tesla dealership, resulting in offended customers expressing discontent toward the act. The UK-based campaigning group added that they are planning to do more of such things and require at least £20K for the same, asking people to donate to their cause.

In other news, Tesla sales have dropped by 45 percent in Europe. As per the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association's recent data, the Elon Musk-owned company sold 9,945 cars in Europe in January 2025 as compared to 18,161 vehicles in January 2024.

