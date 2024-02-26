Is The Singing Barber on American Idol season 22? Details Explored

American Idol season 22 is here in all its glory. Among those who have auditioned for American Idol to date, Noah Peters' claim to fame is bound to go down as one of the most unique attempts to secure a ticket to Hollywood.

American Idol season 22 contestant Noah Peters is also known as The Singing Barber. He is a Tennessee-based TikTok star who has become wildly popular for his antics of singing while cutting hair from behind a barber's chair.

Noah Peters' audition for American Idol season 22 was nothing short of phenomenal. He began by singing a superb rendition of the song I Won't Let Go by Rascal Flatts. Then, as things took a turn for the incredible, the show's production gathered a barber chair and last year's American Idol Top 3 finalist Colin Stough made a surprise visit.

Noah Peters went on to sing a rendition of Broken Halos by Chris Stapleton while cutting Colin's hair. The latter harmonized with him as well. Consequently, Noah's seat on the ABC show was confirmed.

Here's everything we know about The Singing Barber.

A look inside The Singing Barber's audition for American Idol season 22

Noah Peters gained attention as a singing barber long before he went on American Idol.

In the beginning, he was the only barber in his hometown of Benton, Tennessee. It just so happened that he sang while working. Subsequently, he achieved widespread recognition on TikTok through videos showcasing his charisma, vocal prowess, and ability to cut hair at the same time.

In his introductory video for the show, Noah spoke about his origins:

"Used to be just me singing, getting on people’s nerves, but now people come in just to hear me sing at the barbershop."

The judges were more than impressed by Noah's performance during the audition, so much so that he was one of the rare contestants who was allowed to sing two songs for his audition.

Speaking about Noah's performance, judge Katy Perry said,

"When you were cuttin’, you were kind of not thinking about (singing) and it was oozing out of you. I really want you to visualize that when you sing, that you’re just back at the shop, just giving trim. I just don’t want you to overthink. You’ve got some sweetness to your voice, some soul, some purity. But it’s definitely going to need a blunt edge here and there, or some layers. Either way, it’s going to need some chippity-chop."

Judge Lionel Richie agreed with Katy Perry and added some words of advice for Noah. He said:

"Don’t get psyched out. You have a quality in your voice that’s fantastic. But, more importantly, relax. I know that’s hard to say. Trust in who you are and what you sound like. You stay true to your lane and you’ll be onto something."

Noah eventually got his ticket to Hollywood after all three judges unanimously agreed that he deserved a seat on the ABC show.

Who is The Singing Barber on American Idol season 22?

24-year-old Noah Peters is a native of Chattanooga, Tennessee. He first established his barbershop in Grundy, Virginia, but has since relocated it back to his home state. He presently works out of Benton, Tennessee.

In 2022, Peters said to News 5 WCYB, an NBC affiliate in Bristol, Virginia, that he started his barbershop because his wife, Kailee Peters, had encouraged him to do so. Sadly, Kailee battled cancer, and she passed away three months after getting married to Peters.

American Idol season 22 airs new episodes on Sundays at 9 PM ET on ABC.