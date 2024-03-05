Is Unstoppable based on a true story? Explained

Unstoppable is a 2010 action-thriller film directed by Tony Scott. The movie is about a runaway freight train and the desperate efforts to stop it. Denzel Washington and Chris Pine star as railway employees who become heroes and undertake a dangerous mission to catch the train. In the movie, the train is carrying hazardous chemicals and poses a threat to a densely populated area.

Notably, the film is inspired by a true event, which, in turn, adds realism to the dramatic storyline. Moreover, through its real plot, the movie showcases the challenges and risks in the railway industry

What is the true story behind Unstoppable?

A still from the movie. (Image via 20th Century Studios)

The movie Unstoppable was inspired by the real life incident of a runaway freight train that occurred in 2001. In the actual incident, an engineer of CSX 8888 got off the train to address a misaligned switch but failed to set the braking system properly. As a result, the train started moving with no automatic brakes capable of stopping it. Consequently, it led to a 65-mile runaway journey.

The train carried thousands of gallons of molten phenol, a toxic substance, creating a significant hazard. Efforts to stop the train included attempts to derail it and shooting at the emergency fuel cut-off switch, but these were unsuccessful. Eventually, another train's locomotive was used to chase the runaway.

Gradually, the train slowed down to 18 km/h, until it was stopped safely by Jon Hosfeld, a trainmaster who climbed aboard.

Additionally, it must be noted that the film Unstoppable incorporates many elements from this real-life event but adds more drama and Hollywood-style action for theatrical effect.

Technical aspects were sought to be accurate, with involvement from real-life engineer Jess Knowlton, who was part of the actual incident. However, the film does take creative liberties for dramatic purposes.

What is the plot of Unstoppable?

The plot of Unstoppable revolves around a massive, unmanned freight train carrying hazardous chemicals. This train becomes a runaway, speeding uncontrollably through Pennsylvania. Frank Barnes, a veteran railroad engineer, and Will Colson, a young conductor, together discover the runaway train. The locomotive became a glaring threat due to its toxic cargo.

The film follows their daring plan to catch up to and slow down the train. They face numerous challenges, including bureaucratic obstacles and the train's sheer speed and power. Meanwhile, yardmaster Connie Hooper coordinates efforts from the railroad operations center. She works against time to help Frank and Will.

The plot builds with high-speed action and suspense as Frank and Will risk their lives to prevent a potential disaster. Their plan involves coupling their engine to the runaway and using its brakes to slow it down. The climax of the movie is intense, with Frank and Will barely managing to bring the train under control. However, they succeed in averting a major catastrophe.

What is the cast of Unstoppable?

A still from the movie. (Image via 20th Century Studios)

The primary cast of the 2010 action-thriller film includes:

Denzel Washington as Frank Barnes, a veteran railroad engineer.

as Frank Barnes, a veteran railroad engineer. Chris Pine as Will Colson, a young train conductor.

as Will Colson, a young train conductor. Rosario Dawson as Connie Hooper, the yardmaster of Fuller Yard.

as Connie Hooper, the yardmaster of Fuller Yard. Ethan Suplee as Dewey, a hostler who accidentally instigates the disaster.

as Dewey, a hostler who accidentally instigates the disaster. Kevin Dunn as Oscar Galvin, vice-president of AWVR train operations.

as Oscar Galvin, vice-president of AWVR train operations. Kevin Corrigan as Inspector Scott Werner, an FRA inspector who assisted in the incident.

as Inspector Scott Werner, an FRA inspector who assisted in the incident. Lew Temple as Ned Oldham, a railroad lead welder.

as Ned Oldham, a railroad lead welder. T.J. Miller as Gilleece, Dewey's conductor.

as Gilleece, Dewey's conductor. Jessy Schram as Darcy Colson, Will's estranged wife.

as Darcy Colson, Will's estranged wife. David Warshofsky as Judd Stewart, a veteran engineer and Frank's friend.

as Judd Stewart, a veteran engineer and Frank's friend. Meagan Tandy and Elizabeth Mathis play Maya and Nicole Barnes, Frank's daughters.

and play Maya and Nicole Barnes, Frank's daughters. Aisha Hinds appears as a Railroad Safety Campaign coordinator.

