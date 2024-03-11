Is Walter Junior from Breaking Bad disabled in real life? Everything to know

One of the most underrated performances across the entirety of Breaking Bad’s incredible, award-winning, and record breaking five-season run is that of RJ Mitte as Walter White Junior. Despite being a relatively uninvolved character compared to the likes of Skylar White or even Hank Schraeder, Walter Junior still has a palpable and traceable character arc throughout the series.

Mitte’s acting skills also help to elevate the character to another level, forcing fans to connect to Walter Junior’s various frustrations and emotional outbursts on display throughout the show. Many Breaking Bad fans even go as far as to say that he’s one of their favorite characters outside of the typical choices many often pick.

While Mitte’s acting skills throughout Breaking Bad are impressive, many fans have questioned specifically how he was able to so accurately portray the struggles of someone with cerebral palsy. In fact, some fans have even gone as far as to question whether or not Mitte himself suffers from the disease, a question with an answer which may shock many.

Walter Junior’s memorable performances in Breaking Bad have fans diving into actor RJ Mitte’s origins

Is Walter Junior disabled in real life? Explained

Given how accurately Mitte seems to capture the struggles and nuances of life with cerebral palsy via his performance, it’s understandable why Breaking Bad fans are curious as to his real-life medical history. Thankfully, there is an easy answer as to why Mitte was able to so effortlessly portray someone suffering from cerebral palsy throughout the beloved show’s five seasons.

The answer is that yes, Mitte does indeed suffer from cerebral palsy in real life as does his character on the show Walter Junior. In fact, Mitte specifically auditioned for the role due to him and his personal talent manager specifically seeking out opportunities where his disability would serve to educate viewers. This also explains why many of Walter Junior’s most memorable scenes see his and Mitte’s shared disability come into central play.

While the two do share a disease, however, the severity of their respective cases are somewhat different. Unlike Breaking Bad’s Walter Junior, Mitte doesn’t need the use of crutches in real life and does not slur his speech as he does when in the role. This is due to Mitte having a much milder form of cerebral palsy in real life than that which his character Walter Junior is meant to have.

Mitte was first diagnosed with cerebral palsy at age three, having his legs put into casts for six months in an attempt to straighten his feet. He was also fitted with leg braces and used crutches throughout most of his childhood, but eventually was able to walk without assistance by his teenage years. This development is accredited to the strengthening of his body through sports and exercise throughout his childhood and pre-teen life.

Beyond his efforts to educate viewers on cerebral palsy via his Breaking Bad role and others, Mitte is also a key real-life activist for the disease. He is a celebrity ambassador for the United Cerebral Palsy organization, which is a nonprofit charity and leading service provider and advocate for adults and children with disabilities. It’s also one of the largest health nonprofits in the United States, and was founded in 1959 by Leonard Goldenson.

Mitte also appeared on the cover of the February/March 2015 issue of Neurology Now, published by the American Academy of Neurology. The issue included a short biography on himself and his views on cerebral palsy, bullying, and his acting career. There’s also the RJ Mitte Diversity Award, which Mitte presented to deaf actor Ryan Line at the 2013 Media Access Awards. Mitte is also the Screen Actors Guild’s spokesman for actors with disabilities.

