Is there Wendy Williams documentary on Netflix? All streaming options explored

A new Wendy Williams documentary titled Where Is Wendy Williams? Flips Williams' signature question, How you doin? It captures a dark period in the former host's life in its first two parts.

The documentary explores the inquiries about the talk show host's location and health that have been present for the past several years. She experienced a downward spiral when her talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, which was closely associated with her, was canceled in 2022 due to alcohol abuse and several health problems.

Wendy Williams (Image via Lifetime)

Filmed between August 2022 and April 2023, the Wendy Williams documentary premiered on Saturday, February 24, 2024, and is currently available for streaming on Lifetime (mylifetime.com). The documentary is broken down into four-hour-long episodes, airing over two nights.

Is Wendy Williams documentary available on Netflix? Streaming options explored

The two-part documentary, created in collaboration with Lifetime TV, follows Williams' life post-show, focusing on her health struggle, financial conservatorship, and professional goals. The Wendy Williams documentary is not available for streaming on Netflix and is only available for streaming online on Lifetime TV.

To watch Lifetime without cable, subscribe to a streaming service like DirecTV, Philo, Fubo, or Hulu + Live TV. Most streaming providers provide a free trial period for new customers. Philo offers over 70 channels, including Lifetime, for $25 monthly following a one-week free trial.

Wendy Williams documentary: Plot details explored

As viewers begin this informative expedition, everyone will be confronted with the intricacies of Williams' travails, which illuminate the obstacles she has encountered amid public scrutiny. The Wendy Williams documentary follows the earlier talk show presenter on a profoundly personal journey. She candidly recounts the triumphs and tribulations of her existence via truthful interviews.

An instance of profound emotion occurs when she reveals the impact that her alcoholism had on her connections with her son and other beloved individuals. This series continues the narrative that explored significant life events, including her public divorce and struggles with mental health, as explored in her 2021 documentary, Wendy Williams: What A Mess.

The official synopsis of the documentary states:

"Over the course of nearly two years, cameras chronicled the former television host and radio star Wendy Williams’ on the next phase of her life, following the end of her iconic talk show. The documentary provides a raw, honest and unfiltered reality of Wendy’s life after she was placed under financial guardianship, shedding light on the vulnerabilities that has turned Wendy into the Hot Topic herself. Suffering mental and physical issues, Wendy’s delicate state of mind, erratic behavior and declining health were all captured by the cameras. Where is Wendy Williams? is the story of Wendy’s journey to resurrect her career, and what filmmakers discovered along the way. But many questions remain – who truly has Wendy’s best interest at heart? Is she healthy now? And Where is Wendy Williams?"

Williams stated in the first part of the documentary that she loves Vodka. Meanwhile, her sister Wanda hates that she loves alcohol, and her 23-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr. hates liquor too. She seems drunk in the scenes shot at the beginning of the documentary in August 2022, and a month later, she goes to a wellness facility.

Will Selby, Wendy's manager and jeweler, finds a mostly empty bottle of Vodka in her house in the second episode. He asks Williams if she had a drinking lunch, and Wendy tells him:

"F*ck You."

Williams repeatedly tries to request an alcoholic beverage over dinner, but Selby intervenes by instructing the server to provide her with a mocktail instead. The manager claims to have discovered bottles in Wendy's bathroom cupboards and closets. At the end of episode two, Kevin Jr. says he's afraid his mom could die without the right help.

Released on February 24, 2024, the Wendy Williams documentary is available to stream on Lifetime.