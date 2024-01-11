"Is this the world's worst genie?": Mountain Brook Alabama urn video sparks hilarious reactions as man gets stuck inside vase

A Mountain Brook, Alabama, New Year's Eve house party went south when a man named Connor Padgett got stuck in an urn. You heard that right: a grown man got stuck in a decorative vase. He laughed at first, and then things started getting tense as many tried to help him out. Luckily, he finally got out after a person chiseled him out using a sledgehammer.

As to why he was in there in the first place, in his words, it was simply attributed to "Stupidity and a lot of bourbon." Videos of Connor's struggle with the vase and a live scene-by-scene report as it happened catapulted the man into a viral sensation. Netizens could not stop laughing at the sheer amount of chaos in the viral videos. One X user commented:

Netizens were confused and amused (Image via X/@TheWapplehouse)

Urn incident at Mountain Brook house party leaves netizens rolling with laughter

Videos of Connor Padgett's urn struggle at the Mountain Brook house party went viral. In a video initially shared by @TheWapplehouse and later even re-posted by @barstoolsports, people surrounded Connor, trying to help him crawl out as he yelled, "I'm doing everything I f**king can! Goddamnit." Some women at the party could be heard encouraging him, saying, "You got it Connor" and "You can do it."

In an updated video posted by @TheWapplehouse, Connor, half-man, half-urn, could be seen placed in the upright position as the Mountain Brook party attendees told him that he was getting out. However, Connor seemed to accept his fate, cross his arms, and simply accept his fate. "I'm stuck", he said. The video then cuts to a man finally chiseling out the vase with a sledgehammer.

Netizens could not stop laughing at the sheer absurdity of the whole situation. People made a few funny puns and compared Connor to a variety of pop-cultural references, the most popular one being the guy stuck in the urn from the infamous game Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy. Here are a few reactions to the tweets by @barstoolsport:

Connor Padgett and the legend of the Mountain Brook urn

Alabama's Connor Padgett seems to have become an overnight sensation, and no, he did not release a chart-topping song or pioneer a TikTok trend. Instead, he got himself stuck in a pot, a decorative urn, to be exact. According to X user and "Freelance Party Reporter," @CasualThursday, who gave a play-by-play of the incident, it all started at a Mountain Brook house party.

The X user, who was present at the event, reported that a drunk man had gotten himself stuck in an urn. The man was laughing at first but later started getting upset as the women around him hoped to comfort him. The host sent in a friend to get a sledgehammer. Along with the hammer and a "makeshift screwdriver chisel," the man was finally free, and his name was Connor Padgett.

The crowd cheered as Connor eventually sat down in the corner of the yard to enjoy a "double makers on the rocks" and a cigarette. The user also mentioned that the man was allegedly sans pants. The cost of the now-shattered urn was also discussed, ranging from "$500 to as high as $3000".

Connor Padgett himself posted a picture of him and his sledgehammer savior at the Mountain Brook party on X. Padgett was asked in the comments section of the post by an X user the penultimate question of why he was in the urn. Connor simply replied:

"Hey, Beth. Simple as this. Stupidity and a lot of bourbon."

Connor's sledgehammer hero (Image via X/@conniep_)

@TheWapplehouse, also known as Kristi Yamaguccimane, also invited Connor to his Jorts Center podcast titled "The Dale Urnhardt of Partying: Connor Padgett."