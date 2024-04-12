“It does frustrate me”: Former The View co-host Michelle Collins shares her feelings about the show never inviting her back

Comedian and former The View co-host Michelle Collins opened up about her feelings towards the program and her time on the show. Collins stated during a Wednesday, April 10, appearance on the Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang podcast that she avoided talking about some of the things that went on there due to taking the high road and also light PTSD.

Michelle, who co-hosted The View during its 2015-16 season, felt like the program was trying to forget about her and fellow co-hosts Candace Cameron Bure and Raven-Symoné. However, she still had one qualm. Collins revealed:

"It does frustrate me a hair that I have behaved so well, and then this show has absolutely never invited me back."

Michelle Collins feels like The View wants to forget about her

During Wednesday's "Huge Skulls Chat" episode of Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang podcast, comedian Michelle Collins talked about her time co-hosting the long-running ABC daytime talk show The View. Collins stated:

"I have bitten my tongue about a lot of the things that went on there, I think partially due to light PTSD and then just also being raised in a family home where we took the high road. I find it ugly."

She added:

"Frankly, you know, it took me a long time to kind of come to terms with the fact that it was and still is the biggest thing I’ve ever really done and allowed me the opportunity to gain fans. I had this SiriusXM show — all of these things happened because of that. So I can’t spit where I came from."

However, it still frustrated Collins that she was never invited back into the show despite having behaved so well. Collins noted that the show never even invited her to their official podcast. Podcast host Matt Rogers called Collins one of the "lost great hosts" of The View and claimed that the whole era of the show, which saw Collins co-hosting, got lost.

Michelle Collins joked about not remembering her fellow panel mates as there were "like 17 people" and further noted that it bothered her that she played the game well and was not even rewarded a little bit for it. The first time Michelle Collins heard from The View since her departure was during the program's 25th anniversary season in 2021. Collins narrated:

"They reached out to me. I was very open to it. You know, the negative feelings or what have you, which one day I'll write about in a book after they have me on."

She said that the show wanted her to do a 25-anniversary intro alongside all the other hosts of the show. She filmed her part in Paris, with the Eiffel Tower behind her. However, after one hour of shooting, the final product that appeared on television left her disappointed, as you could not even see her. She described her placement as on the "tiniest 3×3 pixel square on an HD TV." She stated:

"I was like, OK, you know, whatever. I wasn’t bitter about it because what were they going to do, feature me? I was on the show for, like, six months. So fine. But then that whole season I thought, you know what? It’s s****y."

She added:

"And I’ll just say it, it isn’t nice. It’s, like, listen, I exist. And I’ve played the game, but now I guess I don’t have to anymore. So that’s exciting."

Collins promoted her upcoming comedy tour, 'The Big Natural Tour' on the podcast (Image via Michelle Collins Live)

Michelle Collins felt like the show wanted to try and forget her, along with fellow co-hosts Candace Cameron Bure and Raven-Symoné. She revealed that a lot was going on behind the scenes with the producers at the time, so she described herself and the aforementioned co-hosts as "collateral." Despite all this, Collin still conceded that she would be happy to go back.

Michelle Collins' The Big Natural tour begins on April 23.