What did Whoopi Goldberg say to Alyssa Farah Griffin? The View co-host shares her thoughts about the former’s blunt inquiry

Whoopi Goldberg's rather unexpected question to The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin on Thursday's episode of The View was a shocking surprise to the viewers and hosts alike. Whoopi bluntly asked Alyssa Farah Griffin if she was pregnant during the middle of an entirely different conversation and on live television.

Griffin seemed taken aback by the sudden inquiry and confirmed that she was, in fact, not pregnant but would go home and take a test just to be sure. Whoopi's reasoning for the unexpected inquiry was that she felt a vibe. Griffin later confirmed on the Behind The Table podcast that Whoopi apologized for the question, and everything was fine between the two co-hosts.

"I just got a vibe": Whoopi Goldberg on why she asked Alyssa Farah Griffin if she was pregnant

On Thursday's episode of The View, the five co-hosts, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin were talking about Utah Senator Mitt Romney and his decision not to enter the 2024 re-election. They were talking about Mitt Romney's statements about some members of his party not believing in the Constitution and allowing the rot, the right to fester. At this time, Whoopi was also talking about the issue at hand.

"Too much has happened in the country for the rot to have not been there. And it doesn’t have to be Black folks, it’s Native American folks, it’s folks who come from other places."

She added:

"We’ve always had this kind of thing. But it does not stop us from doing the right thing when people are in need."

Expand Tweet

She seemed to start the concluding point of her view by saying:

"And so the toughest thing for me has been to watch the disregard for people-"

That sentence was never finished. Out of the Blue, Whoopi Goldberg stopped mid-sentence to look at Alyssa Farah Griffi sitting right across her and asked:

"Are you pregnant?"

"No! Oh my God," said a stunned Alyssa as audience members gasped and laughed out of sheer surprise. Alyssa herself, laughed and pointed at the crowd.

"You can't say that while my mother-in-law is here! She’s been dying for me to get pregnant."

Joy Behar asked Whoopi Goldberg why she said that, immediately followed by a laughing Alyssa, who asked Whoopi if she looked pregnant, to which she confidently replied, "Yes." Griffin jokingly stated that she hoped it wasn't her tummy, but Whoopi assured her that wasn't the case.

"I just got a vibe. I’m so sorry!"

Alyssa Farah Griffin stated as she once again confirmed Sunny Hostin's inquiry on whether she was sure about whether or not she was pregnant.

"I’m very open to being pregnant soon. I am not blessed to be pregnant yet, but my husband and I are thinking about it."

After one year of engagement, Alyssa tied the knot with Justin Griffin in 2021.

A stuttering and laughing Whoopi Goldberg once again apologized to Griffin.

"Forgive me. I’m just, I just… you have this… I see a glow."

However, just to be completely sure, Griffin said that she would be taking a test when she got home, before diverting to the original topic of discussion.

"Headline news, I am not pregnant at this time": Alyssa Farah Griffin

Later that day, Alyssa discussed the fiasco with executive producer Brian Teta on The View's Behind The Table podcast. She revealed that her mother-in-law and grandmother-in-law had come to watch the show, and the timing couldn't have been more oddly coincidental.

"If there are two people in my life who want me to be pregnant today more than anyone it’s them, so just the most fortuitous timing."

Alyssa gave credit to her make-up artist for making her face look like it was glowing. She revealed that she took the glowing comments as a compliment and agreed that Whoopi Goldberg does choose to think out loud sometimes.

"She’s so sweet, at the break she was apologizing to me and giving me the heart sign."

Alyssa stated that the sheer unpredictability of the show was what made it fun, just like this episode where a discussion on Mitt Romney turned into a pregnancy inquiry. She again confirmed for the record that she was really not pregnant for the time being.

Alyssa joked and said:

"I literally was getting texts on the commercial break from reporters like, ‘Do you care to respond to this?’ I used to take questions about like, there was a missile attack in Afghanistan and now I’m like, 'No, I’m not going to comment on my fake pregnancy right now.'"

Brian revealed what Whoopi Goldberg told him after the show.

"She’s like, ‘It just came over me, I don’t know what happened. It was like a vision."

She jokingly stated that if and when she was pregnant, she would be sure to blurt it out and interrupt Whoopi to inform her. According to Alyssa, the funny thing was that Whoopi always warned her about revealing too much of her personal life to the public, so if she had told Whoopi Goldberg she was pregnant, Whoopi would've advised her to wait till she was ready before revealing it to the public.