Fact Check: Was Whoopi appointed as Bud Light’s brand ambassador after Dylan Mulvaney fiasco? Viral article debunked

Social media has recently been flooded with the news of Whoopi Goldberg being appointed as the new brand ambassador for Bud Light. The news started spreading on August 25, 2023, when a couple of websites, including USA News, posted:

“Breaking: Bud Light Suffers Billions in Losses Immediately After Appointing Whoopi Goldberg as Their Brand Ambassador”

The article was then shared by multiple people, as it claimed:

“Bud Light’s decision to bring on board Goldberg, an award-winning actress, comedian, and ‘The View’ co-host, was a bold move that was met with mixed reactions. Lauded by some for its audacity, it was also seen by others as a desperate attempt to revive a brand beleaguered by controversy and declining sales. However, no one could have predicted the catastrophic financial blow that was to follow this high-profile announcement.”

However, as the news went viral, many social media users pointed out how the announcement about the same was not made by anyone, neither Whoopi nor Bud Light. At the same time, no reliable media house also talked about the same.

Hence, by taking a good look at the website that posted the news, it can be seen that it is a satirical site and just shares posts for fun.

Hence, Bud Light has not appointed Whoopi as its brand ambassador, and the news being spread is fake and untrue.

Bud Light has not appointed Whoopi as their brand ambassador

Ever since Bud Light collaborated with the trans influencer, Dylan Mulvaney, the brand has been in the limelight, as many called it a “woke” beer brand, and boycotted it for shaking hands with Mulvaney.

Due to the collaboration, the brand lost a lot of business, as it was relentlessly slammed online.

However, even after months, the fire does not seem to be dying down, as some of the other rumors related to the brand keep emerging.

Something similar happened recently when many websites started posting articles about how Bud Light had appointed the American actor, Whoopi Golberg as their brand ambassador.

However, the website that posted the article was just a satirical one, which posts many such fake claims. Some of them include “ESPN pulling the plug on Megan Ropinoe,” and “Whoopu Goldberg getting schooled by Elon Musk for being a Bull on The View.”

However, since none of this news is true, it can be easily comprehended that it is just a satirical website that posts fake pieces for fun. Hence, the news about Goldberg being appointed as the beer brand’s new brand ambassador is untrue and absolutely fake.

At the same time, after Bud Light found itself in the Dylan Mulvaney controversy, Goldberg spoke up about the entire fiasco and said:

"The company puts out a statement saying they didn’t mean to address an issue that divided people, but I want to know what are you so angry about? Beer does not have, I mean it’s not Democrat or Republican, it doesn’t have belief system, it’s just beer!”

Her co-hosts at The View also added how America is “highly transphobic,” and beer should not have been boycotted. However, even though Goldberg spoke in favor of the beverage brand, she still has not signed up to be the ambassador of the brand.

This instance once again highlights how social media users should carefully check everything on the internet before posting it, as a lot of unverified information exists on multiple platforms.

Sharing them without any research would spread them even more, and more people would fall prey to the fake claims.