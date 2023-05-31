What did Sunny Hostin say about white women? The View host slammed as racist online

American lawyer and television host Sunny Hostin was slammed online as racist after she abled white women who support Donald Trump as the presidential candidate as people who want to "protect the patriarchy." While appearing on Tuesday, May 30's episode of The View, the 54-year-old personality made some controversial remarks while discussing a recent Washington Post article.

The news piece pointed out that Pennsylvania-based female voters said they would still vote for Trump in the forthcoming elections even though he was guilty of defamation and battery charges. Hostin said:

Tom Elliott @tomselliott ABC's @Sunny Hostin: "Women, white women in particular, want to protect this patriarchy here, because it’s to their benefit ... Married white women, they do fall in line with what their husbands [want]" ABC's @Sunny Hostin: "Women, white women in particular, want to protect this patriarchy here, because it’s to their benefit ... Married white women, they do fall in line with what their husbands [want]" https://t.co/1jJc596Omg

"I think that women, white women in particular, want to protect this patriarchy here because it's to their benefit. They want to make sure their husbands do well. They want to make sure their sons do well. They want to make sure their children do well. They want to make sure they do well."

Adding onto her controversial statement, Hostin said:

"Most of the women in some of these studies are married. White women owned slaves as well...White women in particular want to protect the patriarchy, because it's to their benefit...they do fall in line with what their husbands are doing, how their husbands are voting."

Sunny Hostin's comments sparked controversy online

After Sunny Hostin's comments on white women wanting to "protect the patriarchy" went viral, the internet and several other personalities slammed the television show host.

As per Mediaite, Fox Business host Kennedy responded to Hostin's remarks while appearing on Fox News Tonight and criticized the latter for making racist and controversial remarks on The View.

“I feel bad for the women of The View because they obviously have some brain damage being kept inside that fart vacuum next to Whoopi Goldberg. They have huffed too many fumes and their brain cells have been compromised.”

Kennedy questioned Sunny's sources on the alleged information, and asked "Who are these magical White women who are just shields for their racist husbands?”

After host Johnny Jones asked Kennedy if Hostin hates White women or this country, she said:

I think both. I think those are things that are jumbled together and I am shocked that people on The View have not been punished or sanctioned by their network for espousing some of the racist views that they do on a daily basis. They have gotten way too comfortable being cruel and divisive. They are not making the country better. It’s not intelligent conversation. It’s not funny. There’s really nothing of value when you watch that show.

After calling Sunny Hostin “a garbage person with garbage opinions,” Kennedy slammed The View host for "shaming" mothers who are trying to look out and provide for their families.

"There’s, you know, a special place in Hell, I hear, for women who don’t support other women.”

Not just Kennedy, but several other Twitter users slammed Sunny Hostin for being a "racist" and making comments without any facts to back them.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Hostin's comments on White women.

Emily @Emme0703 Just say you hate WHITE women!



Sunny Hostin Claims White Women Vote Republican To 'Protect The Patriarchy'



Keep exposing yourselves for the EVIL that you are - it’s only making more women despise you! 🥱🤡 Just say you hate WHITE women! Sunny Hostin Claims White Women Vote Republican To 'Protect The Patriarchy'Keep exposing yourselves for the EVIL that you are - it’s only making more women despise you! 🥱🤡 https://t.co/sYTC2vjXeg

As of writing, Sunny Hostin has not responded to the backlash received online over her comments on White women.

