How many kids does Mary Kay Letourneau have? All about her family and first marriage amid daughter's pregnancy news

Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau's daughter, Georgia, is reportedly about to become a mother. Georgia revealed the news of her pregnancy while speaking to People magazine. She said that she is excited to become a mother.

"I have an amazing mother to prepare me for these years to come," she said.

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to s*xual abuse and r*pe. Readers' discretion is advised.

She opened up about Mary, who died in July 2020, and described how she thinks her mother would have taken the news.

"I think maybe at first it would be kind of shocking because I am her baby, but after that, she'd be the most excited grandmother-to-be," Georgia said.

Mary Kay Letourneau was a mother of six children, including two daughters with Vili Fuallau and four others with her first husband, Steve Letourneau.

Georgia described Mary as a "strict mother" but added that she loved her children. She said that whatever Mary has taught everyone has led them to be "amazing parents in the future." Speaking about her experience with pregnancy, she said:

"It's been super easy, I have no morning sickness. I wouldn't have even known I was pregnant until this time when I started showing. I've even been able to eat everything normally."

Georgia thanked her father and sister, Audrey, for their support. Georgia's boyfriend's identity remains unknown, but she said she plans to tie the knot soon. She concluded by saying that she was expecting a boy.

Mary Kay Letourneau reportedly did not share a close relationship with her children

Mary Kay Letourneau was a teacher who was charged with second-degree r*pe in 1997.

Steve Letourneau was Mary's first husband. They reportedly got into a relationship after meeting at Arizona State University. They had four children - Steve Letourneau Jr., Jacqueline Letourneau, Mary Claire Letourneau, and Nicholas Letourneau.

Financial issues were one of the reasons that affected the duo's marriage, and Mary was also reportedly a victim of abuse during their marriage. The pair separated in 1999, and Steve acquired the custody of all four children.

Vili Fualaau was Mary's second husband. Following her release from prison in 2004, Mary tied the knot with Fualaau in 2005. Vili and Mary became the parents of two children - Audrey Lokelani Fualaau and Georgia Fualaau.

According to Distractify, Mary Kay Letourneau's first four children did not share a close relationship with her due to her legal issues. While appearing on the Sunday Night show, Georgia and Aubrey addressed the scandal in which their parents were involved and said:

"I think I understand about it, just like how it was surprising to people. It's been feeling different because it's not really been brought to our attention, just because we grew up with it, so we're adapted to it."

Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau separated in 2019. The duo reportedly got into a relationship while they were 34 and 12 years old, respectively.

Reasons behind Mary Kay Letourneau's arrest explored

According to People magazine, Mary Kay Letourneau first met Vili Fualaau, a second-grade student, in 1991. Mary was in touch with Vili for a long time. She helped him in his studies and took him to museums. Vili was only 12 when he reportedly started having fantasies about Mary, and the duo also had s*xual relations at the same time.

Mary became pregnant with Vili's child in 1996. The next year, Mary was charged in a s*xual abuse case when her former husband Steve discovered a few love letters from Vili. Steve's relatives immediately called Shorewood Elementary, following which Mary was arrested.

Mary pleaded guilty to two counts of r*pe. However, when she and Steve's mother requested mercy, the sentencing was reduced to six months. Mary was ordered to join a treatment program for s*x offenders and undergo treatment for her bipolar disorder.

She was released in 1998, but after she was discovered inside a car with Fualaau, she was ordered by Judge Linda Lau to return to prison. Her daughter Georgia was born the same year.

Following her release in 2004, Mary and Vili tied the knot in 2005. In 2017, however, Vili appealed for separation from Mary. She died in 2020 after being diagnosed with cancer the same year.