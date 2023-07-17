Who is Jill Martin married to? All about her husband as Today show contributor reveals cancer diagnosis

Today Show's Jill Martin revealed her diagnosis of breast cancer while appearing on the show on July 17, 2023. Her test results for the BCRA gene were also revealed to be positive. Jill is currently married to Erik Brooks, who established Ethos Capital LLC in 2019.

Speaking to People, she started by saying that she is shocked and devastated. Martin continued:

"You hear the C-word and you think the worst. But after you hear the word and you absorb it, you then have to be your own best friend. And also having the platform to share the story has given me strength, because I feel like while I'm healing, I will be able to help literally save lives."

This morning, TODAY contributor Jill Martin reveals her breast cancer diagnosis. Jill Martin joins us live alongside her doctor Dr. Elisa Port to discuss how her doctors' recommendation saved her life and the one thing she hopes you'll do for her.

Jill Martin had to undergo a mammogram this year, followed by fibroid surgery, and was later advised to undergo genetic testing. She eventually received a call about the test results, which revealed that she was positive. Martin then decided to get an appointment for a preventive bilateral mastectomy and addressed the same to her husband.

Martn was diagnosed with cancer a week later after it was detected during a routine MRI.

"I went in and I remember she said it's cancer and I remember saying, 'Is it treatable?' And she said, 'Yes, yes, you're going to be okay. I'm not telling you I don't break down and cry at some points, but I still felt – still feel lucky."

Jill Martin and Erik Brooks have been married since 2022

Jill Martin and Erik Brooks first got engaged in May 2019 but ended it the following year due to problems that happened because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the engagement was called off, Jill described Erik as a magnificent person. She added that it was hard for her to adjust everything between her partner residing in Boston with the kids and her living in New York.

The duo then reconciled and got engaged in 2021. The pair exchanged vows in front of their close friends, colleagues, and family members in September 2022.

Erik is the founder and CEO of Ethos Capital LLC. Ethos Capital is a private investment company focusing on companies where technology is used to automate, optimize, and transform traditional business models into better and more efficient organizations.

Brooks started his career as an associate at Apax Partners in 1990 and later joined as a VP at New Century Holdings in 1994. He was also the managing partner at ABRY Partners from 1999 to 2019.

Jill Martin is planning not to undergo chemotherapy

While speaking about her breast cancer diagnosis, Jill Martin shared that she does not want to undergo chemotherapy. She said she is willing to go for chemotherapy if there is no other option left.

"It's going into a surgery and not knowing if you're going to come out needing chemotherapy or radiation treatment – that is probably the scariest part to me. I work better when I know there's a project, when I know there's a task to be completed."

However, Jill will undergo a preventive hysterectomy in October this year, and she is battling with her emotions by getting some space for herself. She stated that she gets mixed feelings in most situations and continued:

"But honestly, having platforms like the Today show and People and being able to scream this from the rooftops gives me peace. My focus is making sure my family's okay, making sure I have all my ducks in a row, which I do, and telling people: 'go get tested.'"

Jill Martin is known for her appearances on the Today Show. She is also an editor at People Stylewatch and a broadcaster for the New York Knicks.