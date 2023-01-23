What happened to Lin Brehmer? Health issues explored as beloved WXRT radio star dies aged 68

Well-known DJ and radio personality Lin Brehmer recently passed away on January 22, 2023, at the age of 68, following a long struggle with cancer. Detailed information on his funeral is currently unavailable.

Alongside his regular audience, several popular stars and important personalities have taken to social media to express their grief at his passing as well as pay him tribute via heartfelt posts. Rock band Los Lobos paid tribute to Brehmer on Facebook by posting a picture and sharing their thoughts about the former radio host, saying:

“We had no better friend or bigger support on earth. His smile when he got up and played maracas with us at his birthday party could have lit up Wrigley. Rest in peace our brother.”

Radio station 93XRT also expressed their grief in a statement shared on Facebook where they wrote,

“It is with heavy heart that we must inform you that we all lost our best friend. Lin Brehmer fought cancer as long as he could. He passed early this morning, peacefully, with his wife and son by his side. Tomorrow at 10am, his XRT family will celebrate the incredible life of our best friend in the whole world. We’ll hold each other up through this heart-breaking time. Lin would want that. Take nothing for granted.”

Meanwhile, film critic and entertainment reporter for WGN-TV Dean Richards described Brehmer as an amazing talent and a caring and passionate human being.

Lin Brehmer took a break from his work to undergo chemotherapy

Lin Brehmer was battling prostate cancer for a long time prior to his death. Back in July last year, he revealed that he would be going on leave for the same. He wrote the same in a tweet, explaining,

“Starting Monday, I will begin a long period of chemotherapy. It is necessary for me to take a leave of absence from my radio show.”

He even spoke to his listeners and requested them to show him kindness as they had always done. Brehmer also mentioned that he would miss spending time with them every day, but this is a phase that will also pass one day.

However, it remains unknown when Brehmer was diagnosed with the disease, although it has been confirmed that he has been battling it for many years.

Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer. In most situations, the prostate grows slowly and remains inside the prostate gland, although others can spread quickly.

Lin Brehmer was known for his work on different radio stations

Born on August 19, 1954, Brehmer developed an interest in radio when he was studying at Colgate University. He started his career on WQBK-FM as a DJ and then joined as a music director at WXRT.

Next, he became the program director of KTCZ-FM and once again returned to WXRT. Brehmer later collaborated with news anchor Mary L. Dixon. He used to call himself the best friend in the whole world, and his words “it’s great to be alive” was loved by his fans and followers. He was involved in the creation of essays called Lin’s Bin, which were later broadcast.

