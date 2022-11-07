What is metastatic prostate cancer? Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor reveals stage 4 diagnosis during band’s Rock & Roll HoF speech

During their Rock And Roll Hall of Fame induction speech on Saturday, Duran Duran revealed that their founding guitarist, Andy Taylor, was suffering from stage 4 prostate cancer.

Duran Duran member Andy, August 2003 (Image via Getty Images/James Devaney)

The 61-year-old guitarist was expected to join the band after 17 years to perform at their induction in Los Angeles on November 5, but he was unable to travel to the event. After performing a medley of their hits, current members Simon Le Bon, John Taylor, Nick Rhodes, and Roger Taylor explained his absence.

Andy Taylor reveals his diagnosis Duran Duran’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame speech

During their speech, Duran Duran band member Simon Le Bon read an excerpt from a letter written by his bandmate, who was unable to travel from Ibiza for the band's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Le Bon announced that Andy Taylor had been diagnosed four years ago, and then proceeded to read from Taylor's letter that was addressed to his four bandmates, fellow inductees, and "countrymen."

The band at their Hall of Fame induction (Image via Instagram/duranduran)

His heartfelt letter was a shoutout to everyone who made Duran Duran a success, including studios, producers, and family. Andy Taylor revealed his diagnosis in the letter and stated that he was receiving top-of-the-line treatment. However, he mentioned that he was slowly coming to terms with the fact that although his disease does not currently threaten his life, there was no cure for it either:

"I have the Rodgers and Edwards of doctors and medical treatment that until very recently allowed me to just rock on. Although my current condition is not immediately life threatening, there is no cure."

He also stated that he was doing fine until he recently suffered a setback that made it impossible for him to attend the induction event. His letter went on to say that his health should not take away from the band's achievements:

"None of this needs to or should detract from what this band (with or without me) has achieved and sustained for 44 years. We've had a privileged life. When you feel that collective, instinctive, kindred spirit of creativity mixed with ambition, armed with an über cool bunch of fans, well, what could possibly go wrong?"

Andy Taylor ended the letter with a shoutout to his bandmates and expressed his honor at having received the prestigious award. He apologized for not attending the event but was glad to see it happen.

Andy Taylor suffers from metastatic prostate cancer

Cancer cells that grow and spread to other parts of the body are said to 'metastasize.' Prostate cancer cells escape and grow quickly, with nearby lymph nodes being the first destination for the spreading cancer. Bones, lungs, and the liver are common places it spreads to.

It is uncommon for prostate cancer cells to spread to other organs such as the brain, but it is possible. If, for instance, prostate cancer cells spread to the hip bone, it is still considered to be prostate cancer and not bone cancer as its origin tumor resides there.

About 50% of the men who are diagnosed with prostate cancer will see it metastasize in their lifetime.

