Who was Reggie Andrews? Songwriter and music director dies at 74

American songwriter Reggie Andrews passed away at the age of 74 on June 23, 2022, in Upland, Calif. Andrews, who was famous for producing the Dazz Band’s Grammy-winning hit Let It Whip, was a respected music educator. Among Andrews’ mentees were Leon Ndugu, Chancler, Patrice Rushen, Terrace Martin, and The Internet’s Syd. Andrews' cause of death has not been revealed.

Reggie Andrews used to be a music teacher at Locke High School in Los Angeles, California, until 2010. He then formed the LA band Karma and mentored various artists. The artist was affiliated with Motown, and worked with Switch and DeBarge among other bands. He also played alongside Donald Byrd.

Daddy Kev @daddykev R.I.P. Reggie Andrews. Condolences to Nia, and the L.A. music community as a whole. Many, many musicians that you know and love today would not exist without this man. The greatest teacher of music this city has ever known. Rest In Power Mr. Andrews. R.I.P. Reggie Andrews. Condolences to Nia, and the L.A. music community as a whole. Many, many musicians that you know and love today would not exist without this man. The greatest teacher of music this city has ever known. Rest In Power Mr. Andrews. https://t.co/Kby0lSqNM5

Patrice Rushen's heartfelt statement about Andrews, as quoted by Billboard, says:

“Creative without sacrificing responsibility. Forward thinking without abandoning tradition. Dedicated to sharing knowledge. He touched so many of us … taught so many us … saved so many of us. His legacy is that he introduced us to the best in ourselves and showed us a path, through our artistry and excellence, to shine.”

Andrews, a Los Angeles native who was born on January 2, 1948, attended Washington Preparatory High School, from where he received his diploma. In 1969, he graduated from Pepperdine College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in music education and music theory. He then obtained a Master's degree from California State University, Long Beach.

Reggie Andrews, who was also a pianist, began his professional career as a musician by playing in Willie Bobo's Latin jazz ensembles even before he received his degree from Pepperdine. Andrews transitioned into A&R during a subsequent spell at Motown Records, writing and arranging songs in conjunction with artists like DeBarge, Switch, Rick James, and the Dazz Band. One of his greatest accomplishments was co-writing the Dazz Band's 1982 No. 1 R&B hit Let It Whip with Chancler.

Andrews also taught at Fremont High School, Los Angeles Southwest College, and King-Drew Magnet High School, in addition to becoming a teacher at his college alma mater in Long Beach.

Reggie Andrews mentored many up-and-comer music stars

The artist mentored admirable musicians like Leon Ndugu, Chancler, Patrice Rushen, Terrace Martin, and The Internet’s Syd. Moreover, he mentored many future music stars like Tyrese Gibson, music director Rickey Minor, The Pharcyde, Stephen 'Thundercat' Bruner, Kamasi Washington, and two current members of Earth Wind & Fire’s horn section, namely Gary Bias and Reggie Young.

In a statement, Thundercat said:

“Mr. Andrews is the reason I even exist as a musician besides my dad. He changed me and my brothers’ lives for the better amongst many, many musicians and artists. The values and principles he instilled in me as a child and as a musician are still the pillars that drive me. He literally laid the foundation of music in Los Angeles: a teacher, a father, a true musician. I will miss him so much.”

Reggie Andrews is survived by his wife Sharon Takaha, sister Yolanda Uta Reed, and children India, Nia, Aisha, Dominique, Marla and Renon. He also had grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

