In a recent interview with CNN, Jay Leno described the horror of the LA wildfires as someone who owns a house in Pacific Palisades. The American TV host and comedian told the reporter that the LA wildfires were the "biggest natural disaster" and compared it to the scale of 9/11.

Commenting on the wildfires, Leno said:

"It looks like Hiroshima or just some horrible thing. It’s an entire city wiped out. I mean, Pacific Palisades, it doesn’t exist and probably won’t exist for the next five, six years.”

He continued:

“I don’t know how you rebuild from this. It’s $160 billion [in damage]. There’s no insurance company in the world that has that much money. I mean, the problems will be insurmountable.”

As reported by Hello Magazine on January 30, 2024, Leno has a property in Beverly Hills, California, as well as a mansion in Newport, Rhode Island. In his CNN interview, Jay Leno mentioned that he's trying to focus on the bright side of things, such as neighbors and the community helping one another amid the wildfires.

Additionally, Leno compared the sense of community during this crisis to the solidarity people felt after 9/11, stating that it was a shame it took such a disaster for people to come together in this way.

Details about Jay Leno's property in Beverly Hills, California explored

According to a report by Star Map, Jay Leno bought his Beverly Hills, California, property on May 28, 1987. Located at 1149 Tower Rd, the property spans 2,456 square feet and consists of three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It was built in 1978.

The portal mentioned that the comedian has expensive cars, heavy bikes, and antique motoring keepsakes in the garage, where he rides and works on his vehicles.

Leno has presented his cars at events like Pebble Beach Car Week and Cars and Coffee. Additionally, his favorite spot in Beverly Hills, apart from his home, happens to be his garage, the Big Dog Garage.

In addition to his Beverly Hills residence, Jay Leno bought a mansion in Newport, Rhode Island, for $13.5 million in 2017, where he moved from his California property. Called 'Seafair,' the comedian's Newport property was designed by British architect William Mackenzie for a banker named Vernor Zevola Reed Jr.

In an interview with Forbes dated April 2021, Jay Leno was asked how properties in California compared to 'Seafair' in Rhode Island. Responding in terms of property pricing, Leno said:

"For the price of a condo on Wilshire Boulevard, I got a castle in Rhode Island on the ocean. There is no equivalent in California to that house for less than $100 million."

He continued:

"I’ve got neighbors in Beverly Hills with homes down the street from me that cost $168 million, and there is not even any water. You’re right in the middle of Beverly Hills, but there is no view and the same amount of land, 9 acres."

In other news, Jay Leno met Reedley firefighters who were containing the wildfires in Southern California and thanked them for their service. As reported by The Independent on January 14, 2025, the comedian also volunteered to serve food to firefighters enduring the Palisades Fire in L.A.

Leno's gesture received a thank you note from Erik Scott of the Los Angeles County Fire Department via X on January 14, 2025, expressing gratitude for his kindness and support toward the firefighting community.

