"It was Matty Healy actually": Fans defend Taylor Swift after singer is forced to pay thousands in sanitation fines

American singer Taylor Swift was defended online after she was reportedly fined by New York City's sanitation department for failing to keep the sidewalks and area in front of her house clean. On July 1, the New York Post published a report that stated that the 33-year-old star was ticketed 32 times since purchasing a three-story building in Tribeca in October 2017, and has a fine totaling $3,010.

The publication reports that the pop star has repeatedly failed to keep the surroundings outside her house clean. Sanitation inspectors issued Swift penalties between January 2018 and January 2023 for failing to maintain the area in front of her building, having a filthy sideway, and disposing of garbage improperly.

Since then, the garbage has included bundles of newspapers, cardboard, bottles, a cigarette carton, wrappers, napkins, and even ashtray remnants, as per the tickets.

However, Swifties refuse to let the Blank Space singer get humiliated and defended her online. One of them commented:

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Taylor Swift being fined by the NYC Sanitation department. (Photo via @ThePopTingz/Twitter)

Twitter reacts to Taylor Swift being fined by the NYC Sanitation Department

After the news of Taylor Swift being fined and forced to pay thousands of dollars for not keeping the sidewalks in front of her house clean went viral, Twitterati came to her defense. Several users blamed her ex-boyfriend and controversial singer Matty Healy for littering the sidewalks. Others defended her by claiming that New York City is famed for being dirty with piles of garbage lying around and Swift should not be penalized for it.

Some users also blamed Taylor Swift's fans who visit her place for littering.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Swift being fined by the NYC Sanitation department. (Photo via @ThePopTingz/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Swift being fined by the NYC Sanitation department. (Photo via @ThePopTingz/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Swift being fined by the NYC Sanitation department. (Photo via @ThePopTingz/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Swift being fined by the NYC Sanitation department. (Photo via @ThePopTingz/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Swift being fined by the NYC Sanitation department. (Photo via @ThePopTingz/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Swift being fined by the NYC Sanitation department. (Photo via @ThePopTingz/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Swift being fined by the NYC Sanitation department. (Photo via @ThePopTingz/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Swift being fined by the NYC Sanitation department. (Photo via @ThePopTingz/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Swift being fined by the NYC Sanitation department. (Photo via @ThePopTingz/Twitter)

While speaking to The New York Post, a 22-year-old anonymous dog walker remarked on Swift being fined for keeping her house's surroundings clean.

“She doesn’t care about leaving trash out. I think she’s more focused on her multi-million dollar tour that’s bankrupting all her fans.”

However, one of Taylor Swift's old landlords, David Aldea, told the publication that he was surprised to know about the singer being fined for the mess. Aldea called the singer "nothing but a perfect tenant" and had nothing but positive things to say about her.

As of writing, Taylor Swift, who is currently on a musical tour, has not commented on the fines being imposed on her.

Poll : 0 votes