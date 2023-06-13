It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 episode 3 release date, air time, and more details

The third episode of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 is all set to air on the channel on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The show explores the lives of a group of friends who run a bar in Philadelphia. They're known to be extremely toxic and narcissistic and often indulge in tricking others, fighting among themselves, and drinking mindlessly.

The current season has already been receiving massive praise from viewers and critics, with many raving about its writing, compelling performances by the cast, and powerful storyline, among other things. The show stars Charlie Day in a key role, alongside numerous others playing crucial supporting characters.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 episode 3 will depict the gang setting off on a path to redemption

FX Networks' It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 episode 3 trailer briefly depicts several hilarious moments set to unfold in the upcoming episode. Titled The Gang Gets Cursed, the upcoming episode promises to be an interesting one as the friends seem to have set off on a path to redemption.

The group begins to think they might have been cursed and decide to make amends to their lives. Here's the official synopsis of the episode, as per FX Networks' YouTube channel:

''The Gang’s going to be on Bar Rescue but a series of bad omens leads them to believe they are all cursed. They set off to undo the curses and make amends to the people/things they’ve wronged. While Mac, who’s on a run of good luck, meets Chase Utley and invites him for a catch.''

Apart from that, not much else is known regarding the plot of the new episode. The previous episode, titled Frank Shoots Every Member of the Gang, depicted Frank in a deeply dangerous situation after he shot down Dee and Dennis.

Elsewhere, Charlie and Mac set off on a road trip with their mothers. As the season is currently in its initial phase, fans can expect more fun and drama unfolding in the next few weeks. The show was already renewed for a total of 18 seasons back in December 2020.

A quick look at It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia plot and cast

The comedy series focuses on the lives of various friends who run a bar in Philadelphia. They always hang out together and are known for their selfish, narcissistic nature. The friends often try to deceive and trick people while also constantly fighting with each other. Here's Rotten Tomatoes' description of the show:

''Depraved underachieving might look easy, but for the egocentric Mac, Charlie, Dennis, Frank and Dee, it's an art form. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" follows "The Gang," the owners of the unsuccessful Paddy's Pub; a group of degenerates who loves nothing more than to scheme, conspire, and mostly revel in each other's misery. Whether gaming the welfare system, exploiting dumpster babies, pretending to be crippled, impersonating officers, or faking funerals, The Gang never stoops too low in the name of making a buck.''

The show stars Charlie Day as Charlie Kelly, whose performance has elevated the series to a different level altogether. He's brilliantly supported by actors like Glenn Howerton as Dennis Reynolds, Kaitlin Olson as Deandra "Sweet Dee" Reynolds, Rob McElhenney as Ronald "Mac" McDonald, and many others.

You can watch It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 episode 3 on FXX on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes