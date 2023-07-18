FX's popular comedy series, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, will drop the 8th and final episode of its season 16 on Wednesday, July 19, at 10:00 pm ET. The show repeatedly continues to entertain fans, thanks to its quirky plot-lines and characters. Meanwhile, it has garnered massive critical acclaim, with many critics rating it as one of the finest comedy shows of the 21st century.

The show also enjoys significant viewership and has already been renewed until season 18. It stars Charlie Day in the role of protagonist Charlie Kelly, along with numerous others essaying significant supporting characters. The show is helmed by Rob McElhenney, along with Glenn Howerton, who was involved in the development of the series.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 episode 8 will focus on Dennis, who's trying to relax at the beach

FX has released the official trailer for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 episode 8 on July 18, which briefly depicts a number of funny events set to unfold in the finale episode. Titled Dennis Takes a Mental Health Day, the episode will focus on Dennis looking to relax at the beach after his blood pressure levels suddenly increase.

However, tension and chaos will continue to follow him wherever he goes as he struggles to deal with some customer-service challenges that test his patience. Along with the trailer, FX has also put out the official synopsis of the episode on its YouTube channel, which reads as:

''After a physical reveals that Dennis has elevated blood pressure, he decides to take a day away from The Gang to de-stress at the beach. But life has other plans, and his day spirals into a domino-chain of tech and customer service challenges until he can no longer contain his rage.''

The lead-up to the finale has been quite interesting as in the previous episode, titled The Gang Goes Bowling, viewers saw the group ruining Dee's bowling league night. The two gangs then set out to play a classic bowling game to show who's the best.

A quick look at It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia plot and cast

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia centers around the lives of a group of friends who constantly get into trouble as they fight and argue amongst each and spend their free time drinking at their bar and tricking others. Rotten Tomatoes' description of the show states:

''Depraved underachieving might look easy, but for the egocentric Mac, Charlie, Dennis, Frank and Dee, it's an art form. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" follows "The Gang," the owners of the unsuccessful Paddy's Pub; a group of degenerates who loves nothing more than to scheme, conspire, and mostly revel in each other's misery."

The synopsis further continues:

''Whether gaming the welfare system, exploiting dumpster babies, pretending to be crippled, impersonating officers, or faking funerals, The Gang never stoops too low in the name of making a buck.''

The cast of the show features actor and comedian Charlie Day, along with Kaitlin Olson, Danny DeVito, and Rob McElhenney playing major supporting roles.

Don't miss the season 16 finale of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia on FX this Wednesday, July 19, at 10:00 pm ET.