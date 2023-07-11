It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 episode 7 release date, time, and more

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 episode 7 is expected to air on FXX on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The series revolves around the lives of a group of friends who run a bar in Philadelphia. It depicts them fighting amongst each other, indulging in drinking, and deceiving others.

The series has garnered massive popularity and critical acclaim over the years, with many critics raiting it as one of the finest comedy series of the 21st century. It features Charlie Day as Charlie Kelly in the lead role, alongside various others portraying key supporting characters.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 episode 7 will focus on the gang's epic bowling session

FX Networks dropped the official trailer for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 episode 7 on July 9, 2023, and it offers a glimpse of the numerous funny events set to unfold in the new episode.

Titled 'The Gang Goes Bowling', the upcoming episode will focus on the gang setting off for an epic bowling session. Here's the synopsis of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''The guys crash Dee's bowling league night and compete in a battle of the sexes at a bowling alley owned by the McPoyles; Dee, Artemis The Waitress, and Gail the Snail versus Dennis, Mac, Charlie and Frank in a classic match to prove who is better.''

Apart from that, not much else is known about the plot of the new episode. The previous episode, titled 'Risk E. Rat's Pizza and Amusement Center', depicted the gang going to Risk E. Rat's. Meanwhile, Mac played Skee-Ball to get tickets for a prize.

The 16th season continues to keep viewers entertained, thanks to its hilarious and entertaining storyline, quirky characterization, and performances by the actors, among other things. It has also received widespread critical acclaim.

In brief, about It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia plot and cast

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia depicts the lives of various friends who seem to have no clear aim or goal in life and spend their days, drinking, fighting with each other, and tricking others. It depicts their numerous misadventures and their relationships with the people around them. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the comedy series:

''Depraved underachieving might look easy, but for the egocentric Mac, Charlie, Dennis, Frank and Dee, it's an art form. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" follows "The Gang," the owners of the unsuccessful Paddy's Pub; a group of degenerates who loves nothing more than to scheme, conspire, and mostly revel in each other's misery.''

The synopsis further reads,

''Whether gaming the welfare system, exploiting dumpster babies, pretending to be crippled, impersonating officers, or faking funerals, The Gang never stoops too low in the name of making a buck.''

Charlie Day essays the lead role of Charlie Kelly, one of the most intriguing characters in the show. He's wonderfully supported by several other prominent actors, including Glenn Howerton as Dennis Reynolds, Rob McElhenney as Ronald "Mac" McDonald, Kaitlin Olson as Deandra "Sweet Dee" Reynolds, and many more.

Viewers can watch the latest episode of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 on FXX on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

