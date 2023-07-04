It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 episode 6 release date, plot, and more 

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 episode 6 is expected to air on FXX on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The series incorporates elements of black comedy and drama as it explores the lives of a group of friends who are notorious for tricking others, drinking, and fighting among each other.

The series has received immense critical acclaim, with many critics praising its unique style of humor, thematic depth, and writing, among numerous other things. Actor Charlie Day leads the cast as Charlie Kelly, alongside many others, including Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, and several notable actors playing major supporting roles. McElhenney and Glenn Howerton have developed the series.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 episode 6 will focus on the gang traveling to Risk E. Rat's

FX Networks has dropped a trailer for the upcoming sixth episode of season 16, and it briefly depicts the various hilarious and dramatic events set to unfold in the new episode.

Titled Risk E. Rat's Pizza and Amusement Center, the upcoming episode will focus on the gang going to Risk E. Rat's, which is now revealed to be extremely safe. Meanwhile, Dee and Frank set out on a scavenger hunt, while Mac decides to play Skee-Ball. Take a look at Rotten Tomatoes' description of the episode:

''The gang goes to Risk E. Rat's, finding it updated with safety and overcautiousness; Dee takes Frank on a scavenger hunt to find risqué jokes hidden throughout the establishment; Mac plays Skee-Ball to win tickets for a prize.''

Apart from that, not many details about the new episode have been revealed at this point. The previous episode, titled Celebrity Booze: The Ultimate Cash Grab, was an eventful one, which witnessed Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston's arrival in Philadelphia in order to promote their new mezcal brand. The gang then decided to pitch them their own brand of liquor.

The ongoing season continues to entertain fans as it maintains the show's distinctly funny tone and humor, while ensuring that the drama continues to intrigue and thoroughly entertain viewers. The show has already been renewed untill season 18.

A quick look at It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia plot and cast

The sitcom centers around the lives of a group of friends who run a local bar in Philadelphia and engage in tricking others, deceiving them, and also fighting and arguing with each other. Here's the synopsis of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Depraved underachieving might look easy, but for the egocentric Mac, Charlie, Dennis, Frank and Dee, it's an art form. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" follows "The Gang," the owners of the unsuccessful Paddy's Pub; a group of degenerates who loves nothing more than to scheme, conspire, and mostly revel in each other's misery.''

The synopsis further reads,

''Whether gaming the welfare system, exploiting dumpster babies, pretending to be crippled, impersonating officers, or faking funerals, The Gang never stoops too low in the name of making a buck.''

The show stars Charlie Day in the lead role as Charlie Kelly, who's the co-owner of the bar. Kelly is a complicated man with deep psychological issues, and Day wonderfully captures his character's core traits in a nuanced and funny performance. The rest of the cast includes actors like Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, Rob McElhenney, and many others.

You can watch It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 episode 6 on FXX on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

