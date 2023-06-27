It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 episode 5 release date, air time, plot, and more details

The fifth episode of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 is expected to premiere on FXX on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The comedy series continues to garner massive following from around the world, thanks to its intriguing characters, hilarious storyline, and performances by the actors, among various other things.

The current season has started to get more interesting as the numerous misadventures of the gang continue to engage and entertain viewers. The show features Charlie Day in the lead role, alongside many others portraying pivotal supporting characters. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 is helmed by Rob McElhenney.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 episode 5 will focus on Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul's arrival

A short 30-second promo for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 episode 5 briefly depicts a number of interesting events set to unfold in the upcoming episode.

Titled Celebrity Booze: The Ultimate Cash Grab, the new episode is expected to focus on Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston's arrival in town as they look to promote their Dos Hermanos mezcal brand. The gang then decides to pitch their own liquor to them.

As per Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of the episode reads:

"When news spreads of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul's visit to Philadelphia to promote their Dos Hermanos mezcal brand, the guys decide to pitch them their own liquor; the gang takes to the skies to get a taste of the glamorous high life."

Apart from that, not much else is known about the plot of the new episode. The previous episode, titled Frank vs. Russia, depicted Charlie supporting Frank during a game of chess against a Russian grandmaster. Meanwhile, Dennis tried to help Dee and Mac find boyfriends.

The first four episodes have established the premise of the season, and it'll be interesting to see how the characters evolve throughout the remainder of the season. So far, critics have been quite positive in their reviews for season 16.

A quick look at It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia plot and cast

The comedy show focuses on a group of men, who don't really have a particular aim in life and look to scheme and deceive others while also fighting among themselves. They also often indulge in drinking.

Here's a quick look at Rotten Tomatoes' description of the series:

"Depraved underachieving might look easy, but for the egocentric Mac, Charlie, Dennis, Frank and Dee, it's an art form. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" follows "The Gang," the owners of the unsuccessful Paddy's Pub; a group of degenerates who loves nothing more than to scheme, conspire, and mostly revel in each other's misery."

The synopsis further reads:

"Whether gaming the welfare system, exploiting dumpster babies, pretending to be crippled, impersonating officers, or faking funerals, The Gang never stoops too low in the name of making a buck."

The series stars Charlie Day in a major role as Charlie Kelly, along with many other actors, like Glenn Howerton as Dennis Reynolds, Danny DeVito as Frank Reynolds, and many others, playing key supporting roles.

Don't miss It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 episode 5 on FXX on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

