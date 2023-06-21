It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 episode 4 release date, time, and more

The fourth episode of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 is all set to premiere on FXX on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The ongoing season is still in its early days, but since the last episode, it has picked up some pace and it'll be interesting to see how the gang's story pans out in the upcoming episodes.

The series centers around the lives of a bunch of aimless, narcissistic friends who indulge in fights, arguments, fooling around, and tricking people, among other things. It features Charlie Day in one of the main roles, along with several others portraying significant supporting characters. The series is created by Rob McElhenney.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 episode 4 will focus on a chess tournament involving Frank

A short 42-second trailer for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 offers a peek into the numerous hilarious and chaotic events set to unfold in the latest episode.

Titled Frank Vs. Russia, the new episode is expected to focus on a thrilling chess tournament, wherein Frank takes on a famous Russian grandmaster. Elsewhere, Dennis tries to help Dee and Mac find boyfriends. Here's a short synopsis of the upcoming episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Charlie cheers on Frank at a local chess tournament against a Russian grand master; Dennis helps Mac and Dee find boyfriends.''

Apart from that, more details about the new episode are not yet revealed at this point. The previous episode, titled The Gang Gets Cursed, depicted the gang seeking redemption after they started feeling that they were cursed and did some horrible deeds.

With several episodes remaining in this season, fans can look forward to more fun and chaos unfolding in the gang's lives.

More about It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia plot and cast

The comedy series focuses on the lives of a group of friends who run a popular bar in Philadelphia. They don't have a particular aim in life and spend their time drinking, arguing, and fooling around. The series depicts their numerous misadventures as they look to scheme and trick others. Here's a brief description of the series, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Depraved underachieving might look easy, but for the egocentric Mac, Charlie, Dennis, Frank and Dee, it's an art form. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" follows "The Gang," the owners of the unsuccessful Paddy's Pub; a group of degenerates who loves nothing more than to scheme, conspire, and mostly revel in each other's misery.''

The synopsis further reads,

''Whether gaming the welfare system, exploiting dumpster babies, pretending to be crippled, impersonating officers, or faking funerals, The Gang never stoops too low in the name of making a buck.''

The cast features a highly talented group of actors including Charlie Day Charlie Kelly, Glenn Howerton as Dennis Reynolds, Kaitlin Olson as Deandra "Sweet Dee" Reynolds, Rob McElhenney as Ronald "Mac" McDonald, Danny DeVito as Frank Reynolds, and many others. The series has received high praise from critics and fans, thanks to its unique style of humor and writing.

Don't forget to catch the latest episode of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 on FXX on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

