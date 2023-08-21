"It's an industry that screams for tolerance, and yet it's a one-way street": Kevin Sorbo reveals he was "blacklisted" for his Christian beliefs

Most remember Kevin Sorbo as the larger-than-life eponymous hero in Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, which ran from 1995 to 1999, making him one of the most popular figures in television. However, his fame was short-lived. This was mainly because of his "Christian beliefs," as revealed by the actor in a recent interview with Fox News Digital. The topic was brought up while he was speaking to the outlet about his upcoming film, Miracle in East Texas, which he worked on with his wife Sam Sorbo.

Kevin Sorbo had previously said that he was "the original cancel culture guy" after his views on religion and faith started to gather momentum on social media platforms. In this interview, he expanded on how he was "blacklisted" from Hollywood and did not receive much work because of his radical views.

Sorbo also revealed how his long-term agent dropped him when he started putting up his views online, saying:

"It was sad to me, you know, my manager and agent for so many years said that we can't get you jobs anymore, work with you because of you being a Christian, being a conservative,...And I almost had to laugh at that because it's an industry that screams for tolerance, and yet it's a one-way street. It screams for freedom of speech. But Hollywood's a one-way street as well. And that's just too bad, you know. But I love the industry. I love the movies and TV."

After struggling with his, he and Sam decided to form their own production company, Sorbo Studios, which still produces family-friendly entertainers. Miracle in East Texas is also produced by the same production company.

Sharing how his point of view on affected people, Kevin Sorbo says that "the truth is too difficult" for them

While speaking in the latest interview about his upcoming film, Kevin Sorbo was vocal about how his words had previously caused havoc on social media platforms. He emphasized that he only wanted to share his viewpoint, but he was sadly met with only negativity, which ultimately also affected his career.

Expanding on this, Sorbo said:

"It was really weird,...I mean, here's the thing. We have such a huge divide in our country right now, and it's perpetuated by the mainstream media, perpetuated by movies, TV. I don't harbor that kind of anger and hatred towards people. I have a different point of view....Even LinkedIn took me down,...They don't like the truth."

He added:

"I say on Twitter, I said, ‘I need more conspiracy theories because all of mine came true.’ But did Facebook apologize for taking me down even though I was right? No, because they don't like the truth. The truth is too difficult for some people to take."

Kevin Sorbo most recently appeared on Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist, which received great critical reception. This was also directed by Sorbo.

Miracle in East Texas will star both Kevin and Sam and will reportedly follow two con men who attempt to persuade a group of widows to invest in their worthless oil wells. This is based on a true story.

Kevin Sorbo's Miracle in East Texas will release in select theatres on October 29, 2023.